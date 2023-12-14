10 best on-screen couples in Days of Our Lives

The beloved American television soap opera Days of Our Lives has left a tremendous legacy. Since its debut in 1965, the show has captivated audiences with its gripping stories and intricate character connections. Now that it has been extended, it will continue until 2025.

The long-running soap opera has had memorable pairings that sizzled on screen with over 14,000 episodes. We pick the most memorable on-screen pairings on Days of Our Lives to date.

10 Most Memorable Couples on Days of Our Lives

1) Doug and Julie Williams

Doug and Julie (Image via NBC)

A pair from the original Days of Our Lives, Doug and Julie Williams, are portrayed by Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes, a real-life couple. They remain together even after the show ends. The Hayes frequently express their affection for one another, which is proof of the strength of genuine love and passion.

2) Tom and Alice Horton

Tom and Alice (image via IMDb)

Tom and Alice were among the first memorable couples on Days of Our Lives and the list would only be complete with mentioning them. The couple made their screen debut when the soap initially aired on television. Throughout the show's history, the same performer played the role of Alice. Francis Reid played the Horton family matriarch from 1965 until 2010. Every character you see on Days of Our Lives now has some direct or indirect link to Tom and Alice, who were high school sweethearts.

3) Bo and Hope Brady

When affluent Hope got home from boarding school, she fell in love with bad boy Bo. Their passionate and burning relationship launched a thousand ships on Days of Our Lives. Nobody matched Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell in terms of chemistry. It became too hot to bear each time they attempted to use the screen. Bo abducted Hope from her wedding so he could wed her instead! Regretfully, Bo passed away in 2015 from a brain tumor.

4) John and Marlena Black

When Marlena mistakenly believed that John was her late husband, Roman, they fell in love. But the turmoil between these two on Days of Our Lives didn't end there. Marlena experienced possession twice. John, sadly, had to go through it. He persists in his relationship with Marlena despite it, demonstrating that their love is unquestionably genuine.

5) Ciara Brady and Ben Jordan

Ciara and Ben (image via Peacock)

The newest pair to join the list of super couples is Ciara and Ben, also known as "Cin" to their admirers. As the daughter of Bo and Hope, Ciara was always destined to be part of a supercouple. You may have one hot love tale when you include a "bad boy" like Ben, a former serial murderer wearing neckties. The pair have been married since 2020.

6) Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis

Will and Sonny (image via NBC)

As the first same-sex relationship in the series, Will and Sonny created history. They've endured many hardships and tragedies, including Will's "sort of death," but they're also loving and excellent dads to Arianna, Will's daughter.

7) Abe Carver and Paulina Price

Expand Tweet

This Days of Our Lives couple still has hope, even though "Mar-Devil" destroyed their love when she revealed all of Paulina's secrets. James Reynolds and Jackée Harry have an incredible on-screen connection, and they are examples of how complex but beautiful love can still be, even in later years.

8) Jennifer Horton and Jack Deveraux

Jennifer and Jack (Image via NBC)

The pair fell in love while Jennifer was an intern at Jack's publication. Following their marriage, they had a daughter named Abigail, and at the time when the Salem Stalker was believed to have slain Jack, Jennifer was expecting JJ.

He went back from the dead, came back from the dead again, and then died in an elevator accident. Eve has been manipulating Jack since he just resurrected without any memory.

9) Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux DiMera

Expand Tweet

Though there are many reports that Marci Miller will not be playing the part that made her famous in the first place, she is still half of a beloved marriage. It appears that Abby never truly moved on from Chad, her first serious lover. She seems to be dependent on him, regardless of who she may choose to live without.

10) Steve and Kayla Johnson

Expand Tweet

Steve and Kayla Johnson were another adored couple with an unusual and unlucky beginning to their relationship. Originally, "Patch," the lousy lad, was paid to follow Kayla, the cute girl next door. But in the end, they developed feelings for one another, and on Days of Our Lives, Kayla showed that she was a lovely lady deserving of "Patch's" love.

These are our picks for the most memorable couples in this long-running series. Let us know more about your favorite couples on the show by commenting below!