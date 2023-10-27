How long have Days of Our Lives been on? The soap opera's remarkable runtime explored

Days of Our Lives is a cherished American television soap opera, that has made a remarkable legacy over decades. Ever since it began airing in the year 1965, it entertained and maintained its viewers' interest with its thrilling narratives and complex relationships among its characters. It has now been renewed and will be running till 2025.

The show had always aired on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) before moving to Peacock, becoming a cornerstone of American daytime programming, and has secured multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. With a rich history, it continues to be unforgettable in the world of television - even in its 59th season that is running currently!

The iconic opening reverberates through US television history, a testament to the lasting influence of Days of Our Lives. It goes:

﻿"Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives."

When was the first episode of Days of Our Lives aired?

The inaugural episode of Days of Our Lives graced the television screens on November 8, 1965, marking the beginning of an incredible television drama. It swiftly became a daily fixture, captivating audiences with its riveting plotlines and complex characters. The show's enduring presence, nearly every weekday, solidified its position in American daytime programming, making it a beloved and iconic soap opera.

Where is Days of Our Lives set?

Days of Our Lives unfolds in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, serving as the location for the lives and conspiracies of its central families. The Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises are deeply entangled in the fabric of this fascinating town.

In the series, love, passion, and drama are always overflowing. Salem's fictional setting provides the canvas for a multitude of relationships, secrets, and unexpected plot twists, making it an integral and beloved element of the show's narrative.

Who are the cast members of Days of Our Lives?

The tapestry of Days has been knitted together by a vibrant and ever-evolving cast. Notable portrayals, such as Frances Reid's enduring role as Alice Horton and MacDonald Carey's main character, Dr. Tom Horton, make the show memorable.

The soap opera's success lies in the depth and diversity of all of its characters, and over the years, many talented actors have graced its stage, blending their outstanding performances with the developing plot of DOOL.

What is the plot of Days of Our Lives like?

While the show initially revolved around the tumultuous lives of the Horton family in Salem, it quickly expanded its focus to include the sagas of other influential families, including the Bradys and DiMeras. These families have navigated the terrain of love, family, marriage, adultery, divorce, death, and even elements of the supernatural.

Throughout its remarkable runtime, the soap opera has been marked by enduring themes such as tragic love triangles and secrets. The show has consistently tackled taboo subjects while also introducing more action-oriented plots.

One of the most iconic and enduring performers in the show's history was Frances Reid, who portrayed the steadfast matriarch, Alice Horton, from the show's debut until 2007. MacDonald Carey, renowned for his roles in Hollywood motion pictures, played Alice's husband, Dr. Tom Horton, and was a central attraction for many years.

Final thoughts

As the series continues its successful run, its legacy remains unmatched. Its move to Peacock, accompanied by a two-season renewal, ensures that more captivating tales from Salem are on the horizon.