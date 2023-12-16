"That was a joke": General Hospital fans disappointed with Daytime Emmy Awards 2023's 60 years montage 

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 is currently airing its 50th annual installment on CBS. The show is set to celebrate stars, shows, and series that have left a mark on fans' minds. One of the shows honored tonight is General Hospital, which has been on air for 60 years. The show first aired in 1963 and is the longest-running serial in ABC television history.

The Awards celebrated the show completing 60 years this year in the form of a montage. However, the clips they chose to include didn't sit well with fans. They took to social media to express their disappointment.

One person, @Danes_Amy, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"That #GH #DaytimeEmmys montage was not 60 years of memorable moments...that was a joke. When you think of GH, you think of none of those moments."

General Hospital fans react to Daytime Emmy Awards' 60 years' montage

A fan reacts to the video montage for GH (Image via @Danes_Amy/X)

The ABC show won several awards this year. While Sonya Eddy, who passed away in December 2022, won Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, Robert Gosset won Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

Eden McCoy, who joined the show in October 2015 as Josslyn Jacks won Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series, while Alley Mills won Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series. The ABC show also took home the prize in the category of Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series, and more.

However, the awards show wanted to honor General Hospital's 60 years on air with a video montage. While fans were ecstatic that the long-running show got the recognition it deserved, they were unhappy with the montage itself as they believed that some key moments were missing.

Fans react to the video montage for General Hospital (Image via X)

A complete list of nominations for General Hospital during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards is as follows:

Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Younger Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Daytime Emmy for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

