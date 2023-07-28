Where to follow the celebrities set to appear in Secret Celebrity Renovation on Instagram 

Secret Celebrity Renovation is back with its third season, which will drop on CBS on Friday, August 4 at 8 pm ET. Premium subscribers can also view the live stream on Paramount Plus and watch the show anytime on the network’s website.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner, Secret Celebrity Renovation will feature celebrities who are trying to show their gratitude for someone in their hometown. They, along with the renovation teams, will surprise a beloved family member/ friend/ supporter with an amazing home transformation.

The crew includes interior designer Sabrina Soto and home improvement contractor Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano.

CBS' description of Secret Celebrity Renovation reads:

"SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION is a series giving celebrities a chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a person who helped guide them to success."

The celebrities who will be featured on Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3

Beth Behrs: @bethbehrs

Beth Behrs is an American actress known for playing the role of Caroline Channing on 2 Broke Girls. She voiced Carrie Williams in Monsters University and Moochie in TV series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh.

Beth was the host of 40th People’s Choice Awards and is the founder of SheHerdPower Foundation.

Damar Hamlin: @d.ham3

25-year-old Damar is a football player (safety) for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He suffered a heart attack on the field on January 2, 2023, but is all set to make a terrific return.

Damar is the winner of George Halas Award and presented the the Pat Tillman Award to the Buffalo Bills.

Davante Adams: @taeadams

30-year-old footballer Davante Adams plays for the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. He joined pro bowl in 2017 and has been the top wide receiver in the past. Davante has scored 87 touchdows until now.

Elle King: @elleking

34-year-old King is a singer, musician and songwriter from LA, California. She is four time Grammy award nominee and has released many albums like Of Monsters and Men, Train, James Bay and The Chicks. King is the writer of single Good Thing Gone, Tulsa and Lucky.

JB Smoove: @ohsnapjbsmoove

Smoove is a popular actor, writer and comedian from North Carolina. He is known for his roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Miller and was also a performer on SNL until 2006.

Smoove is the winner of one Emmy and has been nominated for 10 more awards.

Max Thieriot: @maxthieriot

Max is an American actor from Los Altos Hills, California, and has appeared in many films luke Nancy Drew, Chloe and Disconnect. He is currently working in CBS’ drama series Fire Country as the character Bode Donovan.

Max won the 2009 young artist award and was nominated for the Best Performance in a Feature Film.

Niecy Nash: @niecynash1

53-year-old Nash is a popular American actress from Palmdale. She is known for her television roles in series like Reno 911! and for hosting Clean House, for which, she has won an Emmy award. Niecy is also the recipient of 2 NAACP awards and was nominated for 4 awards.

Phil Keoghan: @philiminator

56-year-old Phil is a popular TV presenter from New Zealand known for hosting The Amazing Race since 2001. He also co-created and hosts CBS’ Tough as Nails and has won 10 Emmys.

Fans will be able to stream Secret Celebrity Renovation every Friday at 8 pm ET, August 4 onwards.