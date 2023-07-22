How many Survivor shows have Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano done? Reality star set to appear in Secret Celebrity Renovation

With two successful seasons that have been well received by the audience, Secret Celebrity Renovation is back for a third season, set to premiere on Friday, August 4, at 8:00 ET on CBS. Like every season, many popular celebrities will be seen renovating a family member or close friend's residence into a luxurious abode.

The show aims to give celebrities a platform to express gratitude to someone who has helped them in their career or holds a special place in their hearts. This season of the show will introduced new celebrities, one of whom is Rob 'Boston Rob' Mariano, a 47-year-old TV personality born in Hyde Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

As part of his television career, Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano has appeared in a number of shows including Survivor: Marquesas season 4, where he earned the 10th rank. He has also appeared on Survivor: All-Stars season 8, where he ranked second, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains season 20, where he received the 13th rank.

Additionally, Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano won the Survivor: Redemption Island season 22 and participated in Survivor: Island of the Idols season 39 as a mentor to the contestants, making him the first person to appear on Survivor six times.

Moreover, Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano has participated twice in The Amazing Race with his wife Amber Brkich, with whom he got married in 2005. The duo share four children amongst them -- Lucia Rose, Carina Rose, Isabetta Rose, and Adelina Rose.

Secret Celebrity Renovation's upcoming season: What can fans expect?

For now, there have been no trailers or clips released to reveal what this season of Secret Celebrity Renovation will hold. Through the press release, however, few details have emerged about the upcoming season, which mentions:

"Secret Celebrity Renovation returns to Friday nights. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), the series provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation.”

The document also adds:

“This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, and Max Thieriot (Fire Country). Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano (Survivor) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) return to the design team."

The host of this season will be Nischelle Turner, who also co-hosts Entertainment Tonight. Turner, who is originally from Columbia, Missouri, has also served as an entertainment correspondent for Showbiz Tonight and KNBC.

Additionally, two episodes featuring Phil Keoghan and Max Thieriot will be released on August 4, 2023. Other episode information will be revealed soon. The synopsis for episode 1 of Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 mentions:

“TV host Phil Keoghan returns to Antigua to surprise his former neighbor with a major renovation to the local hospice center.”

The previous season of the show featured nine episodes, which is expected the upcoming installment as well. Among the celebrities who appeared in the previous season were Billy Gardell, Debbie Gibson, Nathan Chen, Annaleigh Ashford, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kandi Burruss, Shaquille O'Neal, Aaron Donald, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Additionally, fans can catch the pilot episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 on CBS on Friday, August 4, at 8:00 pm ET. Moreover, it can be also viewed on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, as well as Paramount Plus.