Who is Damar Hamlin? Meet the NFL player as he will appear in Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3

Secret Celebrity Renovations will return with its third season on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Just like the previous seasons, this season will also see celebrities expressing gratitude to a close friend or family member. Season 3 of Secret Celebrity Renovation will feature celebrities transforming a member of their family's residence into the luxury home of their dreams.

The channel is yet to share any trailers for the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation. However, they have released the names of the celebrities featured in the new season. One of these celebrities is football player Damar Romeyelle Hamlin. The 25-year-old is originally from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

After completing his high school education at Central Catholic, Damar Hamlin attended college in Pittsburgh. Currently, he plays football for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. His previous athletic experience includes playing football at the University of Pittsburgh. In the NFL draft of 2021, he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

Damar Hamlin was given the George Halas Award on May 15, 2023, and even got the opportunity to present the Pat Tillman Award to his team on July 12, 2023.

Apart from his football career, he is also an entrepreneur in the fashion industry and runs a clothing brand called Chasing Millions. The official website of the brand says that they aim to create a community that empowers people to "reach their full potential."

"We believe that everyone has the capacity to achieve great things, and we want to help them do so. Our clothing is more than just a fashion statement; it is a symbol of the drive and determination that our community embodies," the site adds.

Season three of Secret Celebrity Renovation will see several other celebrities

The third season of the show, Secret Celebrity Renovation, will be hosted by Nischelle Turner, who also co-hosts Entertainment Tonight. The show will also have appearances by Max Thieriot, J.B. Smoove, and Phil Keoghan.

The press release for season three of Secret Celebrity Renovation says that the show will return to the channel on Friday nights.

"Hosted by Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), the series provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation,” the release adds.

The document also mentions the names of the celebrities who will be featured on the show.

“This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, and Max Thieriot (Fire Country). Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano (Survivor) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) return to the design team," the release mentions.

The show will premiere two episodes on August 4 on CBS and information about the rest of the episodes will be revealed soon. The previous season had only nine episodes and it is expected that the upcoming season will have nine episodes as well.

There were a number of guests who appeared in the previous season, including Billy Gardell, Debbie Gibson, Nathan Chen, Annaleigh Ashford, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. The season also saw stars like Kandi Burruss, Shaquille O'Neal, Aaron Donald, and Nicole Scherzinger. Since the first two seasons of the show were a big success, fans are eagerly awaiting the third season.

Fans can watch the latest season of the show, Secret Celebrity Renovation, on CBS at 8 pm ET on Friday, August 4, 2023. Once the episode is released, it will also be available on Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and FuboTV.