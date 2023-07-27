How old is Max Thieriot? Actor set to appear in Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3

Secret Celebrity Renovation is set to return with a brand new season next week. The upcoming season will follow the format of the previous seasons as the CBS teams get together with celebrities to give back to someone they love and express their appreciation by surprising them by remodeling a part of their homes.

One of the celebrities set to appear in the upcoming season is 34-year-old actor Max Thieriot. The Fire Country actor is set to surprise his childhood friend, Josh, and will return to his hometown of Occidental, California, where Josh works as a firefighter.

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 will air on Friday, August 4, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Max Thieriot has appeared in several movies, including The Pacifier and The Astronaut Farmer

The upcoming season of Secret Celebrity Renovation will feature celebrities who want to give back to someone from their lives in order to thank them for the love and support that they’ve showered them with while they climbed the ladder of success.

One of the celebrities set to appear in the renovation show is Max Thieriot, known as Maximillion Drake Thieriot. The actor was born in Los Altos Hills and grew up in Occidental, California. He began acting professionally after he took an improvisation class and first appeared in a feature film when he was only 16 years old, being cast in Catch That Kid.

Other movies that the upcoming Secret Celebrity Renovation star has appeared in include The Pacifier, The Astronaut Farmer, Nancy Drew, Jumper, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, My Soul to Take, Stay Cool, Chloe, Foreverland, Yellow, The House at the End of the Street, Disconnect, and more.

According to his IMDb bio, Max is the great-great-grandson of Michael de Young, who was the co-founder of the San Francisco Chronicle in 1865. The upcoming Secret Celebrity Renovation star’s father is from California, and his mother hails from Minnesota.

Along with being an actor, Max Thieriot is the co-owner of Senses Wines, which is made in Sonoma County’s vineyards. During his time on the CBS show, he will take the host, Nischelle Turner, around the old stomping grounds, followed by taking Boston Rob to the local fire station, where they will take part in some training drills.

While the complete list of celebrities set to join the show has yet to be announced, Damar Hamlin and Phil Keoghan are among those set to appear.

Nischelle Turner to continue as the Secret Celebrity Renovation host

Nischelle Turner is set to return to Secret Celebrity Renovation as the host. She is an award-winning journalist and correspondent for CNN Entertainment and New Day based in New York. She started her journey in 1998 as a journalist and gained recognition for covering Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Joining her will be Rob Mariano, or Boston Rob, who is a six-time participant in Survivor and the winner of Survivor: Redemption Island. He further appeared on The Amazing Race.

The third member of season 3 is Sabrina Soto, an interior designer and HGTV personality. She has appeared on several shows, including White House Christmas, Get It Sold, Real Estate Intervention, HGTV Green Home, and HGTV Showdown.

