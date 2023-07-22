How old is Phil Keoghan? The Amazing Race host is all set to participate in Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3

CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation is returning for a brand new season on Friday, August 4 at 8 pm ET. In this show, celebrities will show gratitude to one person who has helped them to reach where they are today. This gratitude involves the celebrity giving a lavish home to a family member or close friend.

While the show's trailer has yet to be released, the guest list was released and one of the celebrities appearing on the show's third season is Phil Keoghan. Phil is a 56-year-old television personality known for hosting The Amazing Race. The CBS description for the Lincoln native says that the "Emmy award-winning producer and host" has lived a life full of travel and adventure. It adds that he began traveling when he was two and has been "globetrotting ever since."

"Serving as host and a producer of CBS’s multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series, THE AMAZING RACE, Keoghan continues to travel at a pace few could match," the description adds.

He is also the host and creator of the show, Tough as Nails and No Opportunity Wasted. He has even presented 3.45 Live and hosted Best of Both Worlds, Miss World 2003, Spot On, Surprise, Surprise, Whose House is it Anyway? Everest: After the Climb, Earth Live, and National Geographic Explorer.

Phil has also worked as a reporter for FOX After Breakfast and That's Fairly Interesting. He is married to television producer Louie Rodrigues and they have one child together.

Phil's achievements include winning the World Class New Zealand award in 2008, being nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award in 2009, and many more.

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 will premiere on August 4, 2023

Nischelle Turner will be taking over the hosting duties for the upcoming season of the show. Apart from Phil, other celebrity guests this season include Max Thieriot, J.B. Smoove, and Damar Hamlin.

The press release for this upcoming season of the show, Secret Celebrity Renovation, mentions that the show will return to people's screens every Friday night.

"Hosted by Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), the series provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation,” the release adds.

Along with that, the press release also named all the people who will be a part of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

“This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, and Max Thieriot (Fire Country). Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano (Survivor) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) return to the design team."

Secret Celebrity Renovation released 9 episodes in season 2, so it is expected that the upcoming season will also have nine episodes. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show will release its two episodes on August 4, 2023, the release dates of the next episodes will be announced after this.

Season two saw celebrities like Billy Gardell, Debbie Gibson, Nathan Chen, Annaleigh Ashford, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kandi Burruss, Shaquille O'Neal, Aaron Donald, and Nicole Scherzinger make an appearance.

CBS will broadcast the latest episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET. In addition to CBS, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount Plus will broadcast the latest episodes of the show.