General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 18 to 22

General Hospital fans are in for an electrifying week from December 18 to 22, as things heat up in Port Charles. They are set to see some serious drama as Kristina, Blaze, Molly, and TJ navigate through tough times. Since there are rumors that Dante and Anna might crack a case, Cryus is on high alert. Meanwhile, Carly finds herself in a sticky situation and Nina pushes the boundaries.

Love might be in the air for Stella and Marshall, but Dante isn't so lucky as he becomes a target. With suspense, shocking revelations, and unexpected turns, each episode will have fans on the edge of their seat. All episodes of General Hospital air Tuesday to Thursday on ABC.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 18 to 22

December 18 - Sparks ignite and bad news hits

General Hospital will drop an intense episode on December 18, 2023. It will see things getting heated between Kristina and Blaze, giving a glimpse of a possible game-changer in Kristina's quest for happiness.

Molly and TJ are hit with more bad news, piling onto their ongoing struggles. Trina isn't backing down either, standing her ground with Esme and setting the scene for some potential showdowns.

Dante and Anna might finally make a breakthrough in their investigation, getting closer to revealing the person who's out to ruin Anna's life. Plus, Brook Lynn, and Chase get into the holiday vibe.

December 19 - Danger looms and unexpected allies

Things are set to get intense at General Hospital on the episode airing on December 19, 2023. Anna and Dante are in some danger, so Sonny decides to take action against Cyrus and his crew. Carly is feeling overwhelmed and trying to handle some tricky situations.

Nina is pushing the limits and reaching out to Michael for help. Meanwhile, Lucy, who is feeling frustrated, turns to her ex, Kevin for comfort and advice. Things get exciting in the episode of General Hospital as the show heads to primetime.

They've got some old and new favorite characters lined up for a special event. Soaps.com says that Dante finds some more evidence for Anna at a locker, which could help her investigation go well.

December 20 - Relationships blossom and heart-to-heart chats

(L) Stella and (R) Marshall are getting closer (Image via ABC)

General Hospital will have an episode that's all about emotions on December 20, 2023. It will be a big deal when Stella and Marshall finally start getting close, adding some romance to the story.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth will have a much-needed heart-to-heart with her son Aiden, giving fans a touching moment. Dex starts worrying about Joss's buddy Adam, which could lead to a surprising turn of events.

Anna ramps up her snooping to figure out who's been creeping on her, with Dante providing more proof. However, Dante's got a bullseye on him, injecting some danger and suspense into the whole situation.

December 21 - Lois vs. Tracy and Ned's determination

Lois (in pic) is going head-to-head with Tracy (Image via ABC)

General Hospital will bring the heat with a big event that will have Lois and Tracy going head-to-head in the episode on December 21, 2023. On top of all that, Ned is dead set on taking down Drew and Michael, making the family drama juicier.

Sonny's kid steps in to chill Ned out, dropping hints about possible alliances and drama in the Port Charles power scene. At the same time, Anna asks Kevin for help, adding another layer of mystery to General Hospital.

December 22 - Festive traditions and surprises await

Christina (in pic) will be there for Molly and TJ (Image via ABC)

General Hospital will get into the holiday spirit on December 22, 2023, by doing one of its favorite things—the annual reading of The Night Before Christmas. Kristina's gonna be there for Molly and TJ, helping them out with their dreams and hopes.

Jordan lets Cyrus know that things are getting serious in the fight against a tough opponent. Esme has something exciting planned for Spencer. Carly, on the other hand, is in for a big surprise that will have viewers anxiously waiting to see what happens next in Port Charles.

Don't miss out on all the exciting stuff coming up next week on General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.