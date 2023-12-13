Is Luke Spencer returning to General Hospital? Possible return of the character explored

Fans of General Hospital have recently been speculating about the potential comeback of Luke Spencer. This comes after he was supposedly killed in a cable car accident in 2022. However, some fans wonder if Luke's story has come to an end, or if he will reappear on the show.

Anthony Geary's portrayal of this iconic character from 1978 to 2015 has made a lasting impression on fans across the globe. As the plot of General Hospital (GH) progresses, the anticipation surrounding Luke potentially making a comeback increases in the fandom.

However, Soap Dirt reported that while Luke Spencer will not return to the show fans believe he might briefly appear at his sister's funeral.

What happened to Luke of Luke and Laura on General Hospital?

On General Hospital's New Year's Day 2022 episode, things took a turn for the worse. Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary, had a terrible accident in a cable car in Austria and sadly died. Tracy Quartermaine, Luke's widow, had to break the news to Laura, who used to be his partner.

The story suggests that Victor Cassadine, Luke's old enemy, might have had something to do with the tragic event. Luke and Laura's love story, which spanned about 20 years, was a major part of the show. They had a solid marriage and two kids. Their wedding in 1981 was a huge moment on TV and is still remembered as an important part of the show's history.

Anthony Geary, who has won eight Daytime Emmy Awards, bid farewell to his role as a full-time cast member in July 2015. He made a brief comeback in 2017 to help Tracy leave the show.

What year did Luke and Laura return to General Hospital?

In 1993, General Hospital welcomed back the iconic duo, Luke and Laura. The couple, with their son Lucky, came back to Port Charles after a bomb explosion turned their lives upside down in British Columbia. This intense reunion let them catch up with their family and friends.

Luke and Laura's love story, which began in 1979, has been a major part of GH. Despite the rocky start of their relationship, they stuck it out and won over the audience.

Their wedding in 1981 was one of the highlights of the show, with 30 million people tuning in, as per TV Insider. They got married again in 2006, but it didn't count as Luke was already married to Tracy Quartermaine, making things even more complicated.

Why is Luke no longer on General Hospital?

Luke and Laura were an integral part of GH (Image via ABC)

On General Hospital, Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary, had a fatal accident in a cable car in Austria. The way it was portrayed made it seem like Victor Cassadine, who had always been against Luke, might have had something to do with it.

Tracy Quartermaine, Luke's widow, broke the sad news to Laura, his ex, which led to Luke's pals getting together to honor his life.

While speaking to TV Insider, Anthony Geary shed light on his exit from the show and said:

"I’m just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. There was a point after my back surgery last year where it became clear to me that my time is not infinite. And I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that ‘GH’ set one day. That wouldn’t be too poetic."

Anthony Geary began playing Luke on the soap opera in 1978 and officially left the show in 2017 after announcing his retirement in 2015.

While Soap Dirt reported that the actor will not return to the show, fans are eager to see if Luke will make an appearance at Bobbie Spencer's funeral.

General Hospital is currently available to watch on ABC.