Tinley Park accident: Off-duty police officer reportedly killed in Chicago crash

An off-duty police officer has been killed in a fatal crash in Tinley Park. The incident took place on Saturday, December 9, 2023. According to NBC Chicago, authorities mentioned that the crash involved two vehicles and took place at about 2:30 am local time. Authorities are trying to ascertain all the details about the accident.

Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal the identities of the victims. Along with the off-duty officer, another driver was also involved in the injury. The second driver, however, survived the crash and sustained some injuries. The police are currently investigating the crash scene.

A fatal two-vehicle crash at Tinley Park killed an off-duty police officer and injured the second driver

Authorities responded to a horrific crash at Tinley Park on Saturday, December 9, at about 2:30 am local time. The exact location is reportedly near 179th Street and LaGrange Road. NBC Chicago revealed that the crash involved two vehicles and that cops have yet to reveal the circumstances of the collision. The police have also not mentioned the reason that possibly caused the crash.

Both the drivers of the cars in the collision were rushed to the Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. One of the drivers, the off-duty cop, was, however, pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver was later transferred to the Loyola University Medical Center for further medical treatment. His condition, however, has not been updated as of now.

The cops are investigating the crash scene that killed one person. The intersection where the crash occurred was also shut down to conduct a thorough investigation of the place and to clear out the collision site.

Authorities are trying to figure out if the driver(s) were driving under influence when the collision took place

CBS News reported that the Tinley Park Police Department's Accident Investigation Team has the responsibility of investigating the collision. The officers are also not ruling out the alcohol factor. They are trying to determine if either or both of the drivers were impaired when the crash occurred.

While the officer's identity has not been revealed, Chicago police have confirmed that he was a probationary officer. Until about 8:30 am that day, authorities issued an alert for drivers to avoid the intersection since it was being investigated then. It has also been revealed that no further casualties or injuries have been reported as a result of the collision. Tinley Park Police are also investigating the crash to determine all possible factors in the tragic incident.

This horrific crash took place just a few days after the Bakersfield Christmas parade crash. The suspect was identified as a man named Alan Booth, who was allegedly driving under influence. Booth has been accused of colliding with three men, who fortunately survived the crash. USA Today recently reported that about 43,000 fatal car crashes happen in the US every year.