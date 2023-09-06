What did Jakob Kite do? Charges explored as Polk County deputy arrested over fleeing deputies

22-year-old Jakob Kite has been accused of allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase on September 4, 2023. He was reportedly asked to pull over at a traffic stop after authorities thought he was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, Kite faces several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence. The sheriff's office additionally stated that Kite resigned shortly after the arrest on Sunday.

Sheriff Grady Judd expressed disappointment in Kite's irresponsible behavior. Judd further applauded traffic deputies who took the required action, took Jakob Kite into custody, and charged him for his crimes.

Jakob Kite was allegedly driving at a speed of 130 mph when authorities began chasing him

On September 4, a former Polk County deputy was arrested after he was involved in an extremely high-speed chase. Jakob Kite was allegedly driving his Subaru Impreza at a speed of 105 mph, on a street where the maximum limit was 60 mph.

Authorities revealed that the off-duty deputy was traveling south on Highway 98 towards Bartow when the incident took place. Jakob Kite's car was clocked at a minimum speed of 114 mph and at a maximum speed of 117 mph. This was when officers decided to make the traffic stop.

Kite reportedly reached Bartow, took a few different lanes after that, and was then seen heading north toward Highway 540. When authorities first started chasing Jakob, after he fled the traffic stop, he was allegedly driving at a speed of 130 mph, in a zone where the limit was 45 mph.

PCSO claimed that Kite refused to come out of his car after he was apprehended. According to the sheriff's office, his breath alcohol level was 0.035 and 0.034.

Polk County Sheriff's Office stated:

"The vehicle was able to get into the westbound lanes, and at one point swerved towards one of the deputy’s patrol vehicles in an aggressive manner, almost striking his patrol vehicle."

Apart from aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence, Jakob Kite has been charged with resisting with violence, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, and DUI, as per Law&Crime.

Expand Tweet

As per Law&Crime, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd slammed the former deputy and stated that his behavior was "unacceptable." The Sheriff said they were "disappointed and angry" about Kite's actions and said:

"This kind of driving and reckless behavior is unacceptable for any responsible citizen, let alone a deputy sheriff. It is hard to describe how disappointed and angry I am towards Kite’s dangerously stupid behavior. Had he not resigned, he would have been fired."

In February 2020, Kite was employed as a Polk County detention deputy trainee before he became a full-time deputy in April of the same year.

This case involving the now-former deputy came into the limelight only a month after Memphis Police Department officer, Verlean Washington was arrested on DUI charges. Washington was also temporarily suspended.