WATCH: Connecticut cop James Hinkle fired after video of him berating driver during traffic stop surfaced online

On Wednesday, January 11, the Waterbury Police Department released footage of Connecticut police officer James Hinkle berating a driver during a routine traffic stop. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, December 13, led to Hinkle being terminated from the department.

In the footage of the incident, James Hinkle can be seen slapping the window of a passing SUV and ordering it to stop.

Hinkle shouts in the video:

“Pull over god damnit! I’m not repeating myself.”

James Hinkle then accused the woman of attempting to run him over, despite the fact that the video appeared to show him approaching the car.

After pulling the woman over, he can be heard shouting:

“What is such an important factor that me standing in the middle of the street stopping you and you try to run me over."

Waterbury authorities have condemned Finkle's actions.

Factors that led to James Hinkle's termination

In the footage, James Hinkle can be seen shouting at the SUV driver for an extended period of time. Hinkle's superiors accused him of attempting to abuse his authority as a police officer in order to frighten the woman.

At one point, he claimed that he had an opportunity to arrest her. Hinkle said:

“You’re lucky you’re not in handcuffs right this second."

He continued:

“Explain to my kids why they don’t have a dad a week before Christmas because you’re trying to run somebody over. You see the bright lights flashing in the middle of the street, that means use caution there’s a cop out there. I’ve got kids at home and you almost ran me over a week before Christmas.”

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo condemned Hinkle’s interaction with the driver as “unacceptable.” He said,

“His conduct during this encounter with a citizen of the community is unacceptable and not representative of the men and women serving the Waterbury Police Department. WPD officers are trained to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism when performing their duties.”

He added that Hinkle's interaction with the civilian marked one of the most disturbing incidents he has seen in his three decades on the force.

Spagnolo said:

“I haven’t seen a case in my 30 years here that’s undermined the public’s trust more than this. It really rocks you to the core.”

JCampbell @josh_L3 @nypost Fired for what? There is nothing in the video I saw @nypost Fired for what? There is nothing in the video I saw

The New York Post reported that the termination of James Hinkle is currently being reviewed by the Waterbury Police Union.

In an official statement, the union said:

“The Waterbury Police union is aware that Officer Hinkle was terminated on 01/09/2023 and is currently reviewing the internal affairs report, and the videos regarding the incident with our legal counsel. The union will ensure that Officer Hinkle will be afforded all the due process rights in the collective bargaining agreement.”

The confrontation between Hinkle and the woman was reviewed and investigated by internal affairs.

Poll : 0 votes