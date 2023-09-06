Watch: Bodycam footage shows moment alleged murder suspect Shanaja Jones was arrested in Ohio Walmart

On Tuesday, September 5, the Law&Crime Network released footage of murder suspect Shanaja Jones being arrested at a Walmart in Cleveland, Ohio. According to What How to Why News, the encounter between Jones and Cleveland authorities occurred on August 13. At the time, the murder suspect was reportedly with her accomplice, Walter Clay. Both suspects have been arrested and are now under the custody of Ohio authorities.

According to The Cleveland Police Department, Shanaja Jones and Walter Clay had been charged with menacing by stalking. Jones faced an additional charge of murder. As of September 6, the Cleveland Police Department has not released any further information about the circumstances behind the allegations.

The arrests of Shanaja Jones and Walter Clay

In the footage, which was captured on the bodycam of a local officer, law enforcement officials can be seen searching a Cleveland Walmart at approximately 5.40 pm on August 13. Eventually, the officer saw Shanaja Jones standing in one of the aisles. The suspect, dressed in a white t-shirt and sports trousers, immediately sprinted upon seeing the officers.

In the ensuing chase, officers demanded that Shanaja Jones turn around as she continued to run through the supermarket. At one point, after the officer recording the video yelled at her to stop, the murder and stalking suspect hesitated.

Simultaneously, another police officer could be seen looping around the aisles, blocking Jones' path. Subsequently, the officer recording the footage tackled the suspect, forcing her to raise her hands and surrender as she lay prone on the floor.

After the officer handcuffed Jones, she was taken into the parking lot, where she was left restrained inside the police car. He eventually read the suspect her rights before informing her that she was now formally under police custody.

The second footage displayed in the Law&Crime video showed events that occurred at 5.44 pm on the same day when officers arrested Walter Clay. The footage recorded officers sprinting after Clay in the parking lot of the Ohio Walmart.

The suspect re-entered the building, leading officers to coordinate to block off all exits. Clay, who could be seen wearing a black t-shirt, was eventually taken down and handcuffed near the entrance of the supermarket.

After Clay was detained, the officers discussed how different teams executed both arrests simultaneously. The law enforcement officials successfully escorted the stalking subject out to the parking lot, where he received the same treatment as his alleged accomplice.

As of September 6, 2023, officials have released no further details about Shanaja Jones and Walter Clay. Since the stalking charges against them remain under investigation, officials have not discussed the identity of the alleged victim.