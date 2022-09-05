WATCH: Viral video shows car chase that led to fatal shootout with Milwaukee police officers

A high-speed police chase in Milwaukee led to the death of a 47-year-old homicide suspect. The incident took place in the city's downtown bar district and the suspect killed has been identified as Ernest Blakney, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

However, Milwaukee police have not confirmed whether the suspect was Blakney, but did say it was a 47-year-old homicide suspect.

The chase began when police spotted a pickup truck with a homicide suspect inside near 22nd and National at around 11 pm on September 2. Officials tried to stop the suspect but were unsuccessful in doing so.

When the chase did come to an end, the police said that the suspect stepped out of his truck and "fired several shots at the officers," who also fired back and ended up killing him.

The gunfire also injured a 22-year-old woman, whose wounds were not life-threatening. She is being treated at a nearby Milwaukee hospital. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police have recovered the firearm used by the suspect. But they have not revealed the kind of weapon used in the shootout.

Milwaukee police shooting: Eight officers placed on administrative leave

A video of the chase went viral on social media. It showed at least five police cars chasing the pickup truck. Eight of the police officers involved in the shootout have been placed on administrative duty, as per procedure.

The officers involved are between the ages of 22 and 47 and have varying years of experience. The 47-year-old has more than four years of service under their belt, the 31-year-old boasts more than 12 years of experience, the 30-year-old has more than five years of service in the industry and the 26-year-old has been in service for about four years.

The 23-year-old has been on the police force for above five years, the 22-year-old has more than four years of service and the two 33-year-olds involved in the incident have more than three years of service experience.

Referring to the incident, assistant police chief Nicole Waldner said:

"We're still investigating that. We still have to download everyone's camera and interview officers still. It was, it's code red night, right? Water Street, plus we have, you know, a lot of additional activity down here with the festivals, the Labor Day happenings. So there were a lot of officers here, so we have to go through everybody and talk to them."

She added:

"Actually I would say that comparatively speaking, it wasn't the Water Street – we were lucky, right? It wasn't the Water Street you guys have filmed in the past where you've seen tons and tons of people. We were lucky."

Blakney, who is allegedly the homicide suspect killed in the shootout, is wanted for the killing of his former girlfriend, Nikia Rogers, 36, whose body was found in Blakney's home on August 25. A few days later, the police issued a warrant for Blakney's arrest on August 29.

The Oak Creek Police Department is heading the investigation and the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will also be part of the same.

