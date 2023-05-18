What did Mauricio Guerrero do? Stalker found guilty after breaking into OnlyFans model's home

On Tuesday, May 16, 19-year-old Mauricio Guerrero was convicted of breaking into the home of an OnlyFans model. According to WMUR, Guerrero had been stalking the OnlyFans model for a long time. The harassment ultimately culminated in a February 2022 incident, when the teen entered her property and hid in her attic for 48 hours.

Trigger warning: This article concerns harassment, the reader's discretion is advised.

According to Mauricio Guerrero's defense, the 19-year-old suspect believed that he was in a relationship with the OnlyFans model. Geurrero's sentencing is scheduled for July of this year. Until then, he must wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor. The convicted stalker could face up to 15 years in prison.

The timeline of the alleged relationship between the suspect and the OnlyFans model

As reported by the New York Post, Mauricio Guerrero supposedly became infatuated by the OnlyFans model after subscribing to her online profiles. Authorities said that initially, Guerrero and the model would exchange texts. Over time, however, the suspect would visit the woman's home without her knowing.

While displaying text messages to the court, Guerrero and his defense team claimed that the OnlyFans model had reciprocated his attention. He told jurors that the model had said she loved him, and that he was unaware that he was stalking her.

As per The Independent, the woman acknowledged that when she was drunk, she would sometimes text Guerrero saying that she loved him. She also admitted that they had consensual intimate relations on at least one occasion. This is despite the fact that she supposedly did not want to meet him in person and that she only did so because he was being 'extremely pushy'.

The police affidavit stated that when the pair first met, their interactions were cordial. Guerrero had offered to buy the woman various things, a practice that is common in the relationship between Onlyfans models and their clients.

The affidavit read:

"He seemed nice at first and she gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace for her apartment in Dover."

However, prosecutors accused Guerrero of going as far as copying her keys. They said that on at least four occasions, the suspect snuck into the model's house and waited for her to fall asleep. Afterwards, he would supposedly film her without her knowing, even going as far as to record her private parts.

Harry Starbranch, the defense attorney for Guerrero, was disappointed with his client's conviction. He described the 19-year-old as a young and naive individual with no prior criminal record.

Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod, on the other hand, commended the courage of the victim for bringing the case forward. Garod described the verdict as fair, condemning Guerrero for victimizing the woman in her own home.

