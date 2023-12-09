What did Alan Booth do? Police identify alleged DUI driver in Bakersfield Christmas parade crash 

Alan Booth has been identified as the DUI driver allegedly involved in the Bakersfield Christmas parade crash. The crash took place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, when 72-year-old Booth reportedly hit three men. The three individuals survived the crash and their identities are yet to be released by the authorities. While two of them sustained critical injuries, one was "moderately hurt," as reported by 23 ABC Bakersfield.

Shortly after the identification of the alleged suspect, authorities took Booth into custody. Recently, several instances of DUIs have been reported all over the country.

72-year-old Alan Booth has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into three individuals

A tragic incident took place in Bakersfield, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, before the Christmas parade. An allegedly intoxicated Alan Booth reportedly struck three victims and injured them. Authorities claimed that the victims' ages are 21, 42, and 77. While the identities of the individuals have not been revealed to the public, a GoFundMe page was launched for two victims, Rocky and Dominic.

The fundraiser post stated that they are a father-son duo and that they have broken bones, including a fractured skull. Their family launched the page, which read:

"They were ran over and hit by a drunk driver who drove threw the crowd At the Christmas parade here in Bakersfield, California, they are both in very bad shape in the Hospital right now and they have a very long road to recovery ahead of them."

The fundraiser aims at collecting $15,000 and has raised $3,988 as of this writing.

Booth's car reportedly hit a food truck as well. Another GoFundMe page was launched to provide assistance to the owner of the truck.

Alan Booth was reportedly driving at such a high speed, that the car didn't stop even after hitting the three individuals. The vehicle eventually stopped at the downtown Bakersfield Fire Station on H Street, as per Fox News.

Booth had reportedly been in the real estate field for years

FOX News reported that Alan Booth was taken into custody and arrested on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. As per Bakersfield.com, Residential property broker Mary Sawyer spoke about the suspect and said:

"I know that he was very active in a lot of service clubs over the years."

Booth had allegedly worked as a real estate agent in the area for several years, until his license expired in December 2020. Robin Ablin, another real estate agent in the Bakersfield area stated that he didn't know Booth that well, but assumed he was a "nice fellow."

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry stated that after the crash, the parade was re-routed instead of being canceled or postponed. As per KGET, he said:

"As facts became clear about what this incident was, I shared that information directly with the organizers, told them from my perspective there was nothing that would stop the parade from going forward from a public safety perspective and they made the decision to continue it."

The case is an ongoing investigation, and officials are yet to reveal further details about the same.