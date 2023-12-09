On the evening of December 1, 2023, 9-year-old Nolan Davidson was critically injured in a car accident involving a suspected drunk driver in Shawnee.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by the Davidson family for Nolan to reach $150,000. At the time of this writing, around $149,797 had been collected with about 1.7K donations.

On December 8, 2023, the Davidson family provided an update on the campaign post. They thanked everyone for their support and asked for privacy to grieve among family and close friends.

"The Davidsons appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received", part of the donation statement reads."

Hundreds gathered for a 5K run-walk to support Nolan Davidson's family after the crash

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post for Nolan Davidson stated that on the evening of December 1, 2023, right before 7 pm, Nolan and his father, Aaron, were driving from one basketball game to the next when the collision took place.

The 9-year-old was reportedly seated on the rear passenger side and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the Children’s Mercy Hospital and had to undergo surgery immediately.

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post, Nolan suffered multiple fractures to his face and skull, with considerable swelling in his brain, raising an immediate concern. He was then put in a medically induced coma to let his body and brain get the required rest and healing. The post read,

"Your continued prayers and support for Nolan and the Davidson Family are deeply appreciated. Please continue to lift Nolan and the Davidson Family up in prayer."

It continued,

"The Davidsons appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received. As more information on how to show love and support becomes available, updates will be provided. They are surrounded by family now and at this time have asked for others to please wait to visit. For now, your prayers are invaluable during this challenging time."

KMBC reported that on the night of December 5, 2023, about 500 supporters assembled at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park for a 5K run-walk to show their support for Nolan.

According to the report by KMBC, a student pastor at Foundry Church, Greg Moore, said,

"This is truly just a testament to how many lives have been impacted by the Davidson family."

The report by KMBC stated that the event, which was organized by the family to draw attention to the critical nature of Nolan Davidson's injuries, included a silent prayer, sign-making, and putting on blue ribbons to express support.

Authorities made an arrest in the crash involving Nolan Davidson

Per reports by People, authorities apprehended Matthew Jacobo as a suspect after he escaped the scene and was located by a K9 unit. The 25-year-old suspect faces charges, including driving under the influence and aggravated battery. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The update provided on the GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post read,

"With deep sorrow, our family announces Nolan Davidson's passing, surrounded by the embrace of loved ones and church members. Though our hearts ache, we find comfort in Nolan's transition to an eternal life in heaven. He has been honored as a 'Hero Donor,' offering hope to those in need."

According to the update, a Celebration of Life to honor Nolan Davidson's notable impact will be announced later.