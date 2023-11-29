Watch: Bodycam video shows moment Instagram model arrested on jet ski for suspected DUI in Florida 

An Instagram model was recently arrested in Florida after she was suspected of driving a Jet Ski while being intoxicated. What grabbed the attention of law enforcement officials was that she was on the water in a jet ski after sunset, which is against the law.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) eventually stopped the model. Authorities further stated that she was allegedly under the influence and smelled of alcohol. However, Backfire News reported that several individuals believed that this was not an appropriate way to determine if an individual was intoxicated.

An unidentified Instagram model was arrested in Florida for allegedly driving a jet ski after sunset while being intoxicated. After authorities spotted her on the jet ski, they approached her. The officials further asked her to present several documents including her license and the craft's registration. They also wanted to check the fire extinguisher onboard, as per Backfire News.

Bodycam footage capturing the entire incident later surfaced online. In the video, one officer is seen asking the woman to come near the shore and begins asking her questions. In the video, the woman appears rather intimidated by the authorities. She is repeatedly asked several questions about her vessel and her whereabouts.

An officer first asks her where she is headed so late at night, and the woman replies saying she is going home. The officer then asks her where she is coming from. The model states that she was just "cruising" in the waters.

This is when the officer asks to check the Instagram model's documents. Upon being asked for further details about the jet ski, the woman says it belongs to her and her fiance.

The woman seemed intimidated in the bodycam footage (Image via X/@nasser_mo3gza)

He then asks her how much she has had to drink and she replies, "not a lot" and later confirms that she had two beers. He goes on to tell her that her breath smells of alcohol and that her eyes are red.

Authorities then shifted the woman to their boat and conducted a seated field sobriety test. The Instagram model is asked to sit at the edge of her seat and the officer asks her to follow her finger with her eyes. He then asks her to point to her nose with her eyes closed and conducts other similar tests.

The footage then features him informing the woman that the test allegedly reveals that she is under the influence of alcohol. He then places her under arrest at 8:05 pm local time and informs her that she has an eight-hour mandatory hold. He says that she will be released at about 4:30 am local time with a court date.

The woman is then later taken into custody and further updates about the case are currently awaited.