General Hospital: Will Sonny and Nina's hands-off strategy bridge the gap with Michael?

General Hospital is brewing with secrets big enough to ruin lives, and Nina’s secret is one of them. With Michael being privy to the facts and holding Nina accountable, her future with Sonny already seems uncertain. However, Nina has been playing cautiously where Michael is involved for the last few weeks. With Christmas coming soon, Nina must try to stay away from trouble. Her careful approach may help Michael warm up to her.

One of the longest-running American shows, General Hospital showcases the relationship equation between the Quartermaine family, the Spencer family, and many connected characters in the fictional town of Port Charles. The show is aired on ABC, while Disney is the flagship company.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show and suggests the reader’s discretion.

General Hospital: What is Nina and Sonny’s strategy when dealing with Michael?

Nina stopped Sonny from calling Michael (Image via ABC)

Nina is worried that Michael will ruin her future with Sonny Corinthos of General Hospital. Michael, on the other hand, has threatened to spill the beans if she doesn’t do his bidding. In such a situation, Nina wouldn’t want to push things too far. Treading carefully, she is trying to follow the rules that Michael has set for her.

In the General Hospital episode aired on November 30, 2023, Nina had taken dinner from the Metro Court for the Quartermaines. However, this thoughtful act of hers had upset Michael. He had a deal with Nina in which she must agree to visit the family only when he allows her. In return, he will keep her secret about Carly and Drew intact.

While Nina thought she was abiding by the rules of the deal, Michael’s reactions towards her do not seem to wane. This is likely to continue through Christmas celebrations and holidays. Michael has already told her she is not welcome during Christmas at home, where all the members will meet.

Expand Tweet

Nina tries her hands-off approach to the complicated relationship by keeping things mellow during Christmas. While she shopped for the festive celebration, this being her first as Sonny’s wife, she did not go overboard with gifts for Amelia and Wylie.

In the episode of General Hospital dated December 11, when questioned by Sonny, Nina explained she did not want to provoke Michael by overdoing things. While Michael has agreed to bring Willow over for Christmas Eve, Nina wants him to set the pace for further interactions.

An upset Sonny wanted to call Michael and talk upfront, but Nina stopped him. While she does not want more drama, she is also hoping that, given time, things will get better. Her strategy may work as Michael’s temper cools down and he sees things in a clearer light. He may eventually forgive her and let bygones be bygones.

General Hospital: What is the trouble between Nina and Michael?

Sonny’s son, Michael Corinthos, is the father of Wiley, Nina’s grandson from her late daughter Nelle. Nina was trying to get visitation rights with Wiley but lost. When she learned that Michael’s new partner, Willow, was Nelle’s twin and her long-lost daughter, she was taken aback.

The previous episodes of General Hospital have shown Nina trying to patch up with Willow, especially after Willow was diagnosed with leukemia. However, Willow was disinterested since Nina had treated her roughly in the past.

The information about Nelle and Willow being twins and Nina’s daughters was known by Carly, Sonny’s ex-wife, but she had kept the information from Nina. Furious with Carly, Nina avenged her by tipping off the SEC about Carly and Drew Cain being involved in insider trading, leading to their arrests.

Michael will try to protect his father's happiness (Image via ABC)

Ned Quartermaine, blamed for leaking the information, heard Nina tell her lawyer about being the actual culprit in Carly and Drew’s arrests. However, Ned lost his memory due to an accident before telling Sonny Corinthos the truth.

Currently, Michael is the only known person to have real information about Nina’s actions. Instead of being straightforward about it, he decided to use the information to his advantage. He is blackmailing Nina to keep her away from her daughter Willow and grandchild Wiley.

Expand Tweet

Sonny has claimed that he is happy with Nina and doesn’t want anything else for Christmas. Michael has promised to preserve his father’s happiness and may not reveal what he knows about Nina. However, Martin may know about Nina’s truth, and Ned may regain his memory in the future. With Ned and Martin as potential dangers for her in General Hospital, Nina’s happiness with Sonny is unsure.

Learn more about Nina’s story on General Hospital’s upcoming episodes on weekdays on ABC.