How Stephen A Smith landed on General Hospital for the role of Brick? Explained

Fans of the long-running soap opera, General Hospital, might recognize Stephen A. Smith as the character Brick. However, Smith's journey to the fictional town of Port Charles was not a straightforward one. In a recent interview on the Tamron Hall Show, the sports journalist and broadcaster shared the intriguing story of how he transitioned from a cameo appearance in 2007 to a recurring role in the soap opera.

The interview, therefore, delved into Smith's work ethic and his determination to excel in both his sports journalism career and his newfound acting role. He emphasizes that his success is not solely based on talent but on a commitment to working hard and striving to be the best. So let us dive right into it!

Stephen A. Smith on Tamron Hall Show about starring in General Hospital

In a revealing interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Stephen A. Smith discussed his starring role in General Hospital and reflected on his journey from a cameo appearance in 2007 to becoming a recurring character in the iconic soap opera. He recounted how his passion for soap operas, particularly General Hospital, became widely known when he spoke about it on his ESPN show, FIRST TAKE. This revelation caught the attention of Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, who extended an invitation to Smith to join the show.

Smith emphasizes the challenges of his acting role, where he has to memorize lines with limited rehearsal time. He shares how his character evolved from a few lines to multiple scenes. Smith expresses his deep appreciation for the show, dating back to its 1980s heyday, with memorable storylines such as Luke and Laura, the Cassadines, and Frank Smith. He even adjusted his school schedule to ensure he could watch soap operas.

The video also highlights Smith's strong friendship with Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos in General Hospital. Benard has been a guiding influence, helping Smith delve into his character by drawing on personal experiences and emotions.

The turning point in Smith's journey to General Hospital came when Frank Valentini, the show's executive producer, caught wind of Smith's soap opera fandom. Valentini's interest in Smith's passion for the show led to a remarkable opportunity. Smith explained:

"And the folks on there were teasing me about it. And the executive producer for GH, Frank Valentini, was watching it."

Who is Brick on General Hospital?

Brick, portrayed by the renowned sports journalist and broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, is a notable character on GH. Smith's journey to becoming Brick is a fascinating one, marked by his transition from a cameo appearance in 2007 to a recurring role. Brick is known for his intriguing and multifaceted character, offering viewers a fresh perspective on the show's intricate storylines.

His dedication to his craft and commitment to knowing his lines thoroughly demonstrate his passion for the role. As a recurring character, Brick has become a pivotal figure in the show, offering fans a fresh and engaging portrayal of this dynamic character. Smith's journey to becoming Brick exemplifies the harmonious fusion of a sports journalism career and acting, showcasing the versatility and dedication that has made him a beloved figure in both realms.

Final thoughts

Despite the challenges of memorizing lines with limited time for rehearsal, Smith relishes every moment of his role as Brick in Port Charles. Smith's dedication to his role in General Hospital has not only allowed him to live out a lifelong dream but also fostered an enduring friendship with Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos in the series. Smith appreciates the opportunity to work closely with the star of the show, and their collaboration has resulted in a strong bond on and off the set.