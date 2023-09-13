The latest season of General Hospital returned with a new episode on Monday, September 11, 2023, on ABC. As expected, fans of the show have been eager to learn what the new episode has in store for them, especially after the series of unexpected incidents in the preceding installment.

One of the main characters in the soap opera, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), found himself in hot waters after he was arrested by authorities on criminal charges of illegally transporting unauthorized weapons. It seemed like Sonny would now find himself behind bars for a long time since there was no way he could get avoid it.

However, the storyline of General Hospital took a shocking turn when the United States attorneys suddenly withdrew all the charges against Corinthos in front of the judge due to lack of evidence. As it was, the judge also had to let Sonny go. Although he got saved for now, it did not take away the fact that someone turned him in.

Keeping in mind how ruthless Sonny could be when it comes to betrayal, it seemed like the whistle-blower was someone fearless and part of Sonny's inner circle, which also includes one of his children.

From Cyrus to Michael, the possible mastermind behind Sonny's arrest in General Hospital is still unconfirmed

In the new episode of ABC's General Hospital season 60, the attack on Sonny Corinthos left all the members of his inner circle vulnerable, including his children. All the characters seemed to be curious to learn who was behind turning Sonny in. However, the answer was not clear as there were too many suspects.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) was the main suspect, as indicated by the show's events. The mobster Sonny is well-known for not taking betrayal lightly. So, whoever the culprit was, they would be fearless or simply out of their minds to pull out a betrayal like this. In the show, when it comes to associating someone with bold and brave, Cyrus is often the first choice.

On top of that, the incidents in the soap also seemed to point fingers at Cyrus as the ultimate whistleblower, especially after his suspicious ranting about Sonny's arrest. Here, he said:

"Today the almighty will focus his cleansing vengeance on those who collaborate with our great enemy."

Another crucial suspect was none other than Michael (Chad Duell). Every character in Port Charles, where the story takes place, knew that Michael had beef with his father, Sonny, but only few individuals knew that he had enough evidence to get him behind bars for good. As such, he was the prime suspect in Dante's list since he knew about his collection of evidence.

However, there were more suspects in the case. For Carly (Laura Wright), Joss (Eden McCoy) was the primary suspect. Another person who was caught in the middle of everything was Dex (Evan Hofer), as he could not share much information about what was going on in the business with either Carly or Joss.

Dex became one of the main suspects after he escaped the dock's raid unscathed in the previous episode of General Hospital. However, who actually ratted out Sonny and sent the Feds to arrest him still remains a mystery.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of General Hospital season 60, which is currently streaming on Hulu.