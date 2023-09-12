General Hospital season 60 episode 250 recap: Sonny Corinthos exonerated as all charges are dismissed

General Hospital, the long-running American soap opera that is currently in season 60, returned with a brand new episode 250, exclusively on the ABC Network, on Monday, September 11, 2023. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the show has gained a lot of popularity over the years for its interesting storylines and character arcs.

Followers of the soap opera have been waiting to see how episode 250 of General Hospital season 60 unfolds, as the previous episode showcased some shocking sets of events, including one of the pivotal characters in the series, Sonny Corinthos, getting arrested by the police on charges of transporting illegal weapons.

The new episode displays an astounding turn of events as Sonny Corinthos is exonerated of all charges against him. Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out more details about what happens to Sonny in season 60's episode 250.

A recap of General Hospital season 60 episode 250 - A sudden twist in Sonny's case verdict shocks everyone

In the new episode of season 60 of General Hospital, Sonny’s arraignment takes place. Almost all family members of Sonny appear in court to show him their support. Kristina and Nina are seen asking him how he is holding up after everything. However, Sonny seems confident, as he says that he's got it.

Inside the court, Michael is seen stepping out to call Willow to give an update about the case. There, he meets Dex, who arrives at the court at that moment. Dex seems to be absolutely sure that the officers could not gather any evidence from that smashed drive. Michael then realizes that they somehow managed to put everything together at the last moment.

Right after the judge arrives, the court begins the session of the case against Sonny. The judge then goes on to read out loud the charges that are brought against Sonny, which include the illegal transportation of weapons. However, the United States attorneys begin to suddenly withdraw all the charges against Sonny.

The withdrawal shocks the entire court, including Sonny's family members and the judge. Later on, the attorneys of the United States go on to disclose that they do not have any evidence in the case, so the judge has no other option but to drop all the charges. Although the judge dismisses all the charges against Sonny, he says that the case can be reopened in the future if further evidence is collected.

After hearing the judge's verdict, the family members of Sonny begin to rejoice. At that moment, Ryan and Diane go on to congratulate him, as he’s free to go now. Diane does not take any credit for what happened, but she clearly understands that Sonny is not surprised that no evidence was found in the case.

At the end of the episode of General Hospital, Nina is seen asking Sonny if he wants to go home or not, but he asks her to give him a minute with none other than Dex. Sonny then tells Dex that he has done a great job and asks him to take the night off. Sonny finally returns to Nina. There, he again explains to fans that everything has been taken care of.

Viewers can watch the new episode of General Hospital on the streaming platform Hulu if they missed it.