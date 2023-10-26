"That's why teams don't want him": Stephen A. Smith attributes Dwight Howard's sexual assault proceedings as reason for NBA expulsion

Considering the details of the sexual assault case of Dwight Howard, Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back.

He said that it's the reason why the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is not playing in the NBA. The ongoing investigation of Howard's recent off-court issue creates a cloud of uncertainty in the center's chances of an NBA return.

In his recent podcast on YouTube, Smith was disgusted with the details of the case against Howard. He added that to be a huge reason why NBA teams are looking to steer clear of signing the defensive center:

"That's why teams didn't want you. Whether (teams) would admit it or not, and I'm not going to mention teams because I don't want to incriminate anybody or accuse anybody or something I simply don't know, I'm guessing. But I the first thought that came to my mind 'that's why they don't want (Dwight)".

Explaining what's going on behind the scenes with Howard, Smith elaborated why NBA teams are reluctant to sign him despite his defensive prowess:

"It is not in the realm of comprehension that a team was looking into bringing Dwight Howard with that defensive prowess that he brings to the table that a team was not looking to bright Dwight Howard on Board and then found out through their investigative process, because they investigate everything, that he had this court situation coming down the pipe," Smith said.

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith comments on Dwight Howard's case starting at the 5-minute mark

Dwight Howard could have made it on the NBA's 75th Anniversary list

As the NBA honored 75 of its greatest players last season, Howard's name came out as one of the biggest snubs.

Stephen A. Smith emphasized that it could have been Howard over Anthony Davis in the list, but Howard's current situation makes the argument about his exclusion easier.

"That's a debate," Smith said about putting Howard over Davis in the 75th Anniversary Team.

"I guess we could ansert the question assuming that any of us can bring ourselves to talk about basketball when we're talking about Dwight Howard from this day forward in the light of the headlines he is in right now."

In the 18 seasons Howard played in the NBA, he was an NBA champion in 2020, an eight-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA First Team, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, five-time NBA Rebounds Leader and two-time NBA Blocks Leader.