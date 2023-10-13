How old is Sonny in General Hospital? Age of the character, explored

In the realm of American daytime soap operas, one name resounds with a legacy of over five decades - General Hospital. A crucible of complex characters and riveting storylines, it has held audiences in its thrall for generations. But within this multifaceted world, one character emerges as an ageless enigma - Sonny Corinthos.

Sonny Corinthos is a character whose evolution knows no bounds. Over the years, his character has donned numerous guises - from love interests to marriages, divorces, and heart-wrenching tragedies. High-stakes storylines with unforeseeable twists have perpetually perched viewers on the precipice of their seats.

Despite his mobster persona, Sonny remains a nuanced character, a mosaic of light amid shadows. And for nearly the three decades that Sonny has etched his presence, his age remains a captivating secret, a riddle that has beguiled fans.

How old is Sonny in General Hospital?

Sonny's birthdate, the cornerstone of his age, rests on March 1, 1963, the day he took his first breath in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. A turbulent upbringing, marred by an abusive stepfather, Deke Woods, and the tender age of 16 at which he fled his traumatic home, forged the foundations of this intricate character. Thus, as of March 2023, Sonny Corinthos has officially reached the age of 60.

Sonny's Arrival: A main-stay of General Hospital

In August 1993, the General Hospital landscape witnessed the entrance of Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard. A formidable mobster, he cast a long shadow over Port Charles' crime scene. His intoxicating enigma and the compelling love triangle with Carly Roberts married to A.J. Quartermaine, breathed fresh life into the show's dynamics.

Within the ever-shifting tableau of Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos faces an uncertain future. In the latest October episodes, he has been apprehended by the FBI, plunging fans into an abyss of speculation. The script unfurls with an air of intrigue, weaving a tale that viewers anticipate with bated breath.

In an interview with The Post, earlier this year, he had this to say about General Hospital:

“When I first started … I had my third manic episode,”

Benard, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 22, added,

“So it sticks in my head how loyal and incredible they were not to fire me. If I want to leave or something, I always think about that time.”

Benard has won three Daytime Emmys in his decades on the show and his embodiment of Sonny Corinthos has carved a singular niche in soap opera history. Over the years, the character has undergone multiple transformations that have proved pivotal in the show’s narratives.

The soap opera has unfolded numerous chapters in his life – love interests, marriages, divorces, and heart-wrenching tragedies and the character has remained inextricably linked to high-stakes storylines that have consistently kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Remarkably, despite his mobster persona, Sonny has always been portrayed as a multifaceted character, revealing a heart that, amid shadows, still harbors fragments of light.

General Hospital’s Timelessness

With over 15,000 episodes and counting, General Hospital holds the title of the longest-running daytime drama in American television history. As viewers eagerly await the next chapter, the show continues to push the envelope of storytelling. Sonny's journey, like the show itself, remains a tantalizing puzzle, an enigmatic cipher within the grand tapestry of the show.

General Hospital airs from Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. EST on the ABC network.