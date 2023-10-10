When Calls the Heart: Hallmark's popular family drama that will make you one of the 'Hearties'

In the ever-evolving television drama landscape, When Calls the Heart stands out as a masterpiece. Since its premiere on the Hallmark Channel in July 2014, the show, which is based on the treasured Canadian West book series by Janette Oke, has consistently provided delightful entertainment.

In addition to being a compelling piece of fiction, When Calls the Heart presents an insightful analysis of faith, love, and tenacity. The show has built a passionate audience known as the ‘Hearties’ because of its alluring characters, fascinating stories, and unmistakably pure appeal.

So let’s dive deep into the universe of When Calls the Heart, from its beautiful storyline to its outstanding cast and the promising future that lies ahead.

When Calls the Heart: The Journey of Hope Valley

In essence, When Calls the Heart chronicles the odyssey of Elizabeth Thatcher, a devoted teacher navigating the trials and tribulations of her life in a Canadian frontier town. The early 1900s provided the setting for the series, giving viewers a look into a bygone era and allowing them to engage with famous people to experience the difficulties and triumphs of the time.

Following her husband's tragic demise in the line of duty, Elizabeth must summon immense courage to adapt to her new surroundings. Supported by an endearing cast of characters and the resilient townspeople of Coal Valley, Elizabeth embarks on a journey that leads her to discover love, friendship, and profound life lessons.

Coal Valley was renamed Hope Valley in the first episode of the second season after the coal mine was closed. As of October 2023, When Calls the Heart is on the cusp of concluding its landmark tenth season, and the anticipation surrounding the season finale, titled Starry Nights, is palpable among the devoted Hearties.

This episode promises to be a pivotal moment for the characters and the destiny of Hope Valley, with election day casting a profound shadow on the town's future. Additionally, discussions about who should assume the role of godfather for Goldie (baby girl of Rosemary and Lee) inject intrigue and heartfelt moments.

When Calls the Heart: Review and Reception

When Calls the Heart is a narrative that deftly mixes aspects of drama, romance, and faith-based themes against the backdrop of Hope Valley, a tiny coal-mining community in western Canada during the early 1900s.

The unstoppable Elizabeth Thatcher, played by the outstanding Erin Krakow, is the protagonist of the series. She sets out on a transforming trip from her high-society life to the simple but difficult life of Hope Valley. The program has welcomed fascinating guest stars and explored a variety of subject areas over its existence.

When Calls the Heart exhibits a dedication to progress while keeping strong in its essential ideals, with themes ranging from family reunions to musical interludes and the development of love relationships.

Here are the main cast and recurring characters of the current season:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Erin Krakow brings life to Elizabeth, the compassionate and resolute teacher. Her character's evolution, marked by adversity and newfound beginnings, forms the emotional core of the series.

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Lucas is a prominent businessman whose charismatic presence and unwavering support make him a fan-favorite character closely intertwined with Elizabeth's life.

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

When Nathan and his niece Allie arrive in Hope Valley, they bring enthralling new facets of protection and loyalty to the show's complex web of love interactions.

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter

Rosemary, Elizabeth's closest confidante, adds humor and heart to Hope Valley's landscape. Her transition from a Broadway showgirl to a beloved resident is a captivating character arc.

When Calls the Heart: A Glimpse into season 11

Hallmark Channel has already announced the production of an eleventh season, much to the elation of the cast and the dedicated fan base. Erin Krakow, who also serves as an executive producer, enthusiastically embraces the opportunity to continue weaving captivating tales alongside the exceptional cast, crew, and talented writers.

Krakow, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight before filming began for season 11, said,

“This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

The production of When Calls the Heart season 11 remains steadfast despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes after the show received a waiver that allowed the cast and crew to continue production, assuring the Hearties that the captivating journey alongside cherished characters will persist.

If you haven't already started watching When Calls the Heart, the show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.