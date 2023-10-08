When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 (season finale) will be released on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark Channel. It is a show based on a book of the same name by Canadian author Janette Oke. The seeds of the show were planted back in 2013 when a two-hour television movie pilot starring Maggie Grace, Stephen Amell, and Erin Krakow was released. The show is based on the life of a teacher named Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton.

Developed by Michael Landon Jr., the show stars Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, Daniel Lissing as Jack Thornton, Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton, Chelah Horsdal as Cat Montgomery, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter and several others.

When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 release date and timings

Below is the list of When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 release dates and timings on Hallmark according to various time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Sunday, October 15.

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Sunday, October 15.

Central Time (CT): 2 am, Sunday, October 15.

Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 15.

India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Sunday, October 15.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 15.

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Sunday, October 15.

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Sunday, October 15.

New York, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 15.

Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 15.

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Sunday, October 15.

What to expect from When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of this episode titled Starry Nights reads,

"With Elizabeth at his side, Election Day has the entire town supporting Lucas, hoping he will save Hope Valley; Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby's godfather."

The focus of the final episode of Season 10 is on Election Day. The town of Hope Valley is under a ton of stress, and its only savior is Lucas, whose goal is to win the elections. Elizabeth will be by his side during this process.

Furthermore, Rosemary and Lee will have an in-depth discussion about who will become their child's godfather. The episode is directed by Peter DeLuise and written by Lindsay Sturman.

When Calls the Heart synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of When Calls the Heart reads,

"Elizabeth Thatcher is a young teacher accustomed to high society, so she experiences culture shock when she gets her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley. Life in the small mining town is filled with challenges. A recent explosion has killed more than a dozen of the town's miners, compelling the widows of those men to work in the mines to earn money."

It further reads,

"Constable Jack Thornton, also a newcomer, is not as welcoming, because he believes Thatcher's wealthy father doomed his career by assigning him to Coal Valley so he could protect Elizabeth. Over time, though, Elizabeth and Jack become closer and begin a relationship. Janette Oke's books about the Canadian West inspired the series."

The show first aired on January 11, 2014, and has released more than a hundred episodes so far. The run time of every episode is between 39 to 84 minutes.