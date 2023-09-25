What did Hillary Clinton say about Putin? Former US Secretary of State sounds alarmed about a potential 2024 election interruption

Hillary Clinton has put out a stern warning. The US elections are a little more than a year away, but fears and doubts regarding the elections have already started to stem. In an interview with MSNBC aired on Sunday, September 24, Hillary Clinton warned of potential Russian interference in the upcoming elections.

The former Secretary of State said that since Putin had interfered in the elections before, he would do it again if he ever got an opportunity. Hillary, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, bluntly stated that Vladimir Putin hated the West and that Americans had to reject the "creeping fascism."

"He hates democracy": Hillary Clinton on Vladimir Putin

On Sunday, September 24, MSNBC aired their segment of Inside with Jen Psaki featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had much to say about the 2024 elections. Psaki stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has interfered in the elections in the past and asked Clinton whether that was a possibility in 2024 and if people should be talking about it more. Hillary replied with a statement.

"I don’t think, despite all of the deniers, there is any doubt that he interfered in our election, or that he has interfered in many ways in the internal affairs of other countries, funding political parties, funding political candidates, buying off government officials in different places,"

Hillary Clinton had her 2016 election campaign marred by Russian interference (Image via Facebook/Hillary Clinton)

Hillary Clinton claimed that this was Putin's opus operandi.

"He hates democracy. He particularly hates the West, and he especially hates us. And he has determined that he can do two things simultaneously. He can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he's quite good at it."

Clinton stated that Putin sadly had a lot of "apologists and enablers" in the United States itself. She described these people as those who either fail to see the danger or dismiss the threat and maybe even agree with the positions taken by Vladimir Putin, the "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine being an example.

"Dividing us and then trying to seize territory in such a brutal way, to try to expand his reach, to try to restore the Russian empire if not the former Soviet Union. That is who he is. I've said that for years."

Vladimir Putin had a direct role to play in the 2016 Russian election interference (Image via Instagram/@vladimir.putin_offical)

Hillary Clinton claimed this was part of why Vladimir Putin allegedly worked hard against her. She stated that Putin did not think that he wanted her in the White House. Clinton said that the challenge lies in continuing to explain to the American Public who Putin really is.

"Authoritarian dictator who literally kills his opposition, kills journalists, poisons people who disagree with him, invades other countries, interferes with our election, that is part of the alternative we have to reject in this election."

She further stated:

"We have to reject authoritarianism, we have to reject a kind of creeping fascism almost, of people who are really ready to turn over their thinking, their votes to wannabe dictators. We can’t allow that to proceed."

She concluded by saying:

"I fear that the Russians have proved themselves to be quite adept at interfering, and if he has a chance, he'll do it again."

Russian interference in the 2016 election directly affected Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign as the invasion targeted Hillary's campaign and backed Donald Trump. The attack included - the creation of thousands of radical political social media accounts, a spread of fabricated articles and misinformation, and the release of hacked and stolen files that negatively affected Clinton.