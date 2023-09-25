"Absolutely sickening": Canada sparks outrage online after honoring man who fought for Nazis during Zelenskyy's visit

Canada has come under fire after the Parliament applauded a former Nazi soldier on Friday, September 22, 2023, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Ottawa. Several Jewish advocacy groups slammed the move to honor 98-year-old World War II veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who fought under the First Ukrainian Division.

The First Ukrainian Division or the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division was a voluntary paramilitary unit under Nazi command.

Zelenskyy was visiting Canada for its support in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Hunka was invited by House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota, who introduced him as "a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero," adding that they "thank him for all his service."

Hunka was seen saluting from the gallery as the parliament erupted into cheers and Zelenskyy raised his fists in recognition during a standing ovation.

Needless to say, netizens were left appalled at Canada's leaders for the incident.

"This is just insanity": Twitterati harshly criticize Canada's move to honor Nazi soldier

As news of a Nazi World War II soldier being applauded by Canada's leaders spread, netizens were quick to express their shock and disappointment. Many took to criticizing Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and asking him to step down. Twitter users from the country also expressed their embarrassment at the move and some even apologized on the parliament's behalf.

House of Commons apologizes for honoring Nazi soldier

After the strong backlash from the internet and citizens alike, the House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota, who introduced Hunka, apologized for his actions, stating that he was not aware of the soldier's background. He continued:

"I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action."

Trudeau's office also released a statement emphasizing that Rota takes full responsibility and added that neither they nor the Ukrainian delegation received any advance notice about the dedication.