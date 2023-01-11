"There will be no third world war": Zelenskyy shares hopeful message to Golden Globes viewers

This year's Golden Globes saw a lot of interesting things, including the virtual appearance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The president appeared at the ceremony to address A-list celebrities, telling them that there would be no World War III and recalling the origins of the award ceremony, which dates back to the Second World War.

The president was introduced by the legendary Sean Penn, who said:

"From the other-worldly courage of young Iranians rising up,...To the ever persevering women’s movement of Afghanistan. We are reminded, in no uncertain terms, that the freedom to dream is not simply a human luxury but rather a human need that must be fought and sacrificed for. If the freedom to dream were a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip."

This was followed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pre-recorded message to the celebrities.

Володимир Зеленський

It is now 2023. The war in Ukraine is not over yet but the tide is turning & it is already clear who will win. I addressed the participants of the 80th Golden Globes Awards. This award was born at a special time. WWII was not over yet, but the tide was turned – all knew who would win.

What did Zelenskyy say in his Golden Globe message?

The heartfelt message from Zelenskyy was meant to capture the hearts of viewers and celebrities alike. After coming on with the aid of Sean Penn, who had previously given Zelenskyy one of his Oscar trophies, the Ukrainian President addressed the history of the Golden Globes, saying:

"Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion symbolizes the struggle for the right of the new generations to know about the war only from movies."

He continued:

"The First World War claimed millions of lives. The Second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy."

Володимир Зеленський

He also claimed that Ukraine “will stop the Russian aggression” with the help of the free world. Interestingly, this comes one week after the White House committed to sending $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky further said:

"The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is already clear who will win… We will make it together with the whole free world and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day the day of our victory,"

It has been nearly a year since the war in Ukraine started, and as it stands, things look brighter now than ever.

Володимир Зеленський

Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, addressed the situation of the war in a press conference, saying:

"The war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now, and we have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians continue to resist Russian aggression..."

Earlier, the president made a surprise appearance at the Grammy awards, cementing his reputation among the common public. He also made a sudden visit to the White House.

Meanwhile, Russia is facing severe backlash for waging war on Ukraine.

