How many kids does Liv Tyler have? All about her family as she shares rare pictures of eldest son's graduation

American actress Liv Tyler recently celebrated the graduation of her eldest son Milo William. The proud mother-of-three took to her Instagram handle to announce the proud moment.

The Stealing Beauty actress shared a lineup of posts on the social media platform that had the caption announcing Milo's graduation. She further expressed her happiness, writing that she is "proud" of him.

This was followed by another post where Milo was seen posing with his mother and sister Lula. The third post featured Milo holding Lula on his shoulders, with the final picture featuring Liv's other son, Sailor Gene, posing in a gray blue suit.

Liv Tyler is a mother-of-three children born from her previous relationships

Liv Tyler has gained recognition over the years for her flawless performances in films and television. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old is also the mother to three kids. Her eldest son Milo Wulliam was born in 2004 when the Armageddon actress was married to Royston Langdon at the time.

Liv and Royston started dating in 1998 and got engaged in 2001. The duo then tied the knot in March 2003. Four years after the birth of Milo, they separated. Royston is a musician and a member of the rock band Spacehog.

Liv got engaged to sports and entertainment manager Dave Gardner in 2015. The duo welcomed their first son Sailor Gene the same year and their daughter, Lula Rose, was born the following year. The couple then separated in 2021 and according to The Sun, Liv shifted to Los Angeles. The actress and Dave Gardner reportedly kept their separation news a secret till March 2021.

A source revealed that the duo spent a lot of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but grew apart with time. The source added:

"Both wanted to focus on their careers – her acting and producing, and Dave running his business and working on David's Inter Miami football project."

Liv Tyler enjoyed the outdoors with her three kids in March 2023

Liv Tyler was spotted having fun with her children in an outdoor location in March 2023. The actress also shared an Instagram post at the time wherein her three children were featured looking at the mountains while Lula pointed to something.

Liv also celebrated Sailor's 8th birthday in February 2023; at the time, she posted some pictures on Instagram that also featured a glimpse of her daughter's birthday party.

Back in 2021, Liv posted a few pictures on Instagram where her children were hugging their godparent David Beckham following the victory of Inter Miami CF, where the legendary footballer is the president and co-owner. The caption stated:

"Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!! We are so so proud of you!!!!"

Liv Tyler also posted some other moments from the game on her Instagram stories, followed by a post where she and the entire family were standing in the middle of the soccer field.

The actress is well-known for her appearances as Michelle Blake in the Fox drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

