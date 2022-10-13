"That man has an Oscar": Hilarious Jamie Foxx memes trend after star is denied entry into Cardi B's 30th birthday party

American actor Jamie Foxx was denied entry to Cardi B's 30th birthday party and Twitter turned the situation into a meme fest.

On October 11, the Money rapper was at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California, celebrating her birthday when Foxx arrived.

According to the footage obtained by TMZ, Foxx exited his Rolls Royce dressed in a navy blue suit and changed his shoes before walking towards the door. He was then seen standing in front of Poppy, talking to the doorperson, before turning away and walking back to his car.

First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit https://t.co/teVfeHplDn

Before he could sit down, the doorperson came running in and explained that there had been a misunderstanding and that he could enter the premises with his group. To this, he responded:

Doubledeemuva @doubledeemuva Someone really denied Jamie Foxx entry into Cardi B's party? Whee Chile you about to lose yo job. Someone really denied Jamie Foxx entry into Cardi B's party? Whee Chile you about to lose yo job. https://t.co/FXlwFo1WJK

"Nah, we not good. It's all good. I don't give a f**k. No, really. I love you, my n***a. It was too much."

Reportedly, Jamie Foxx was denied entry into the shindig because he arrived with "too many guests."

Twitter reactions on Jamie Foxx's entry denied to Cardi B's birthday bash

Following the viral video of Jamie Foxx being turned away from Cardi B's 30th birthday party in Hollywood, Twitter was inundated with hilarious memes about the incident. According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx arrived at the party with up to ten guests, and the venue was unable to accommodate them.

While people made fun of the situation by sharing memes and gifs, others called out the venue operators for not recognizing the Oscar-winning star.

Natalie Mendenhall @nattheproducer @1DJFirstClass Security treating Jamie Foxx like the old dude in the club is WILD!!!!!!! That man has an Oscar. @1DJFirstClass Security treating Jamie Foxx like the old dude in the club is WILD!!!!!!! That man has an Oscar.

FREEEE-AK 💕🦄 @Aqua_spam Hold on.. they let Ice Spice in Cardi’s party & not THE Jamie Foxx Hold on.. they let Ice Spice in Cardi’s party & not THE Jamie Foxx 😂😂 https://t.co/03HcGKc6XF

Dominique Jackson @Hoodplugcomedy2 Jamie Foxx when the security guard denied him entry at cardi B's birthday party: Jamie Foxx when the security guard denied him entry at cardi B's birthday party: https://t.co/AFF1Ppbbqt

thong song enthusiast. @thePLAINESTjane Not letting Jamie Foxx into a party that he was invited to is CRAZY. Not letting Jamie Foxx into a party that he was invited to is CRAZY. https://t.co/pkz9KRkoPa

⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ @BayouBun First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit https://t.co/teVfeHplDn Lmao who don’t let Jamie Foxx into a party? Like even if he not pose to be there you let Jamie Foxx in twitter.com/1DJFirstClass/… Lmao who don’t let Jamie Foxx into a party? Like even if he not pose to be there you let Jamie Foxx in twitter.com/1DJFirstClass/…

Jeffrey Walizer Jr @JWalizerJr Jamie Foxx on Good morning America tomorrow after not being allowed to attend Cardi B's party Jamie Foxx on Good morning America tomorrow after not being allowed to attend Cardi B's party https://t.co/qNLSKXx5NS

First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass 🤦🏾‍♂️ How You Deny Entry To Jamie Foxx Outta All People🤦🏾‍♂️ How You Deny Entry To Jamie Foxx Outta All People 😂🤦🏾‍♂️

Fonzie J @Dont_Lose_Focus @Aqua_spam I don’t care how late Jamie Foxx is to a packed party. You MAKE room for Jamie Foxx @Aqua_spam I don’t care how late Jamie Foxx is to a packed party. You MAKE room for Jamie Foxx

Tchaka Udaku @Tchaka_Cosplay Jamie Foxx... I'm gonna party

Also Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx... I'm gonna partyAlso Jamie Foxx https://t.co/wuAYfV3kTX

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli You know America is broken when even Jamie Foxx can't get into parties anymore. You know America is broken when even Jamie Foxx can't get into parties anymore.

MyAncestorsWildestDreams @Vee2DaElle @mechatodzilla If Jamie Foxx showed up to my funeral I’m scooting over in the casket @mechatodzilla If Jamie Foxx showed up to my funeral I’m scooting over in the casket

Mmekwa MrTV @mrtv_mmekwa Meanwhile Jamie Foxx is Trending

Meanwhile Jamie Foxx is Trendinghttps://t.co/Dgal5cKlzB

Dalton Hill @DaltonHill_4



You increase the capacity. TMZ @TMZ #UPDATE : Sources at the party tell TMZ ... Jamie Foxx showed up to Cardi B's birthday party late and people weren't aware he was coming. He had 10 people with him and they didn't have a section available for him. tmz.me/iT2vivM #UPDATE: Sources at the party tell TMZ ... Jamie Foxx showed up to Cardi B's birthday party late and people weren't aware he was coming. He had 10 people with him and they didn't have a section available for him. tmz.me/iT2vivM If Jamie Foxx shows up at your party that’s already at capacity…You increase the capacity. twitter.com/TMZ/status/158… If Jamie Foxx shows up at your party that’s already at capacity… You increase the capacity. twitter.com/TMZ/status/158…

la bardi 🎃 | fan account @bardigang5ever Tbh this Jamie Foxx situation is just showing how big of an event Cardi’s birthday parties are Tbh this Jamie Foxx situation is just showing how big of an event Cardi’s birthday parties are https://t.co/Kf10niFUDz

Big Girl Slay 💋 @Biggirlslay Cardi B when she heard Jamie Foxx was denied entry to her party Cardi B when she heard Jamie Foxx was denied entry to her party https://t.co/qcredWzMir

GizzleGoinBrazy the producer @gizzlegoinbrazy First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit https://t.co/teVfeHplDn You gonna have to fire me before I not let Jamie Foxx in the function twitter.com/1DJFirstClass/… You gonna have to fire me before I not let Jamie Foxx in the function twitter.com/1DJFirstClass/…

ChippingIn @CranfordChip Jamie Foxx receiving invites to EVERYBODY'S party Jamie Foxx receiving invites to EVERYBODY'S party https://t.co/ziAsaD6UNN

MFFL PaulMunoz @TOLOfatmack First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit https://t.co/teVfeHplDn Naa you don’t deny Jamie foxx anything. That man a legend. Straight outta Terrell twitter.com/1DJFirstClass/… Naa you don’t deny Jamie foxx anything. That man a legend. Straight outta Terrell twitter.com/1DJFirstClass/…

Lea Morovae @lea_edu_ Jamie Foxx arriving to Cardi B's Birthday Party like Jamie Foxx arriving to Cardi B's Birthday Party like 💀 https://t.co/IosWtn6Q05

About Cardi B's birthday bash

Cardi B's birthday party was attended by several A-listers like Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis, Halle and Chloe Bailey, YG, Daysulan, Tiffany Haddish, and Karrueche Tran.

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in a red bodysuit with a matching headpiece, sheer gloves, and heels. Offset, her husband, arrived hand in hand with the birthday girl, wearing a white suit with a red tie and red glasses.

Cardi and Offset began dating in 2017 and became parents to a daughter named Kulture in 2018. They married privately in September 2017, but divorced after Offset's cheating allegations went viral on the internet.

However, in 2020, they called off the divorce and got back together. They welcomed their second child, a son named Wave Set Cephus, in 2021.

More about Jamie Foxx

Jamie began his acting career in 1990 by appearing in the television series Comedy on the Edge. He then starred in Roc as Crazy George from 1992 to 1993.

Some of his other film and television credits include In Living Color, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, The Players Club, The Jamie Foxx Show, Shade, Breakin' All the Rules, Miami Vice, Law Abiding Citizen, I'm Still Here, Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Robin Hood, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Day Shift, etc.

Foxx won an Oscar in the best actor category for his appearance in 2004's film Ray.

