"That man has an Oscar": Hilarious Jamie Foxx memes trend after star is denied entry into Cardi B's 30th birthday party

American actor Jamie Foxx was denied entry to Cardi B's 30th birthday party and Twitter turned the situation into a meme fest.
On October 11, the Money rapper was at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California, celebrating her birthday when Foxx arrived.
According to the footage obtained by TMZ, Foxx exited his Rolls Royce dressed in a navy blue suit and changed his shoes before walking towards the door. He was then seen standing in front of Poppy, talking to the doorperson, before turning away and walking back to his car.
Before he could sit down, the doorperson came running in and explained that there had been a misunderstanding and that he could enter the premises with his group. To this, he responded:
"Nah, we not good. It's all good. I don't give a f**k. No, really. I love you, my n***a. It was too much."
Reportedly, Jamie Foxx was denied entry into the shindig because he arrived with "too many guests."
Twitter reactions on Jamie Foxx's entry denied to Cardi B's birthday bash
Following the viral video of Jamie Foxx being turned away from Cardi B's 30th birthday party in Hollywood, Twitter was inundated with hilarious memes about the incident. According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx arrived at the party with up to ten guests, and the venue was unable to accommodate them.
While people made fun of the situation by sharing memes and gifs, others called out the venue operators for not recognizing the Oscar-winning star.
About Cardi B's birthday bash
Cardi B's birthday party was attended by several A-listers like Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis, Halle and Chloe Bailey, YG, Daysulan, Tiffany Haddish, and Karrueche Tran.
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in a red bodysuit with a matching headpiece, sheer gloves, and heels. Offset, her husband, arrived hand in hand with the birthday girl, wearing a white suit with a red tie and red glasses.
Cardi and Offset began dating in 2017 and became parents to a daughter named Kulture in 2018. They married privately in September 2017, but divorced after Offset's cheating allegations went viral on the internet.
However, in 2020, they called off the divorce and got back together. They welcomed their second child, a son named Wave Set Cephus, in 2021.
More about Jamie Foxx
Jamie began his acting career in 1990 by appearing in the television series Comedy on the Edge. He then starred in Roc as Crazy George from 1992 to 1993.
Some of his other film and television credits include In Living Color, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, The Players Club, The Jamie Foxx Show, Shade, Breakin' All the Rules, Miami Vice, Law Abiding Citizen, I'm Still Here, Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Robin Hood, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Day Shift, etc.
Foxx won an Oscar in the best actor category for his appearance in 2004's film Ray.