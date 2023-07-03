When Calls The Heart Season 10: Release date, cast, and everything to know about Hallmark Series

When Calls The Heart, the beloved Canadian-American western romance drama television series, is returning for its highly anticipated 10th season. The show, based on Janette Oke's novel of the same name, has captured the hearts of viewers with its heartwarming storylines and positive messages.

As the new season approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to catch up with their favorite characters and discover the exciting developments that await them in Hope Valley.

The 10th season of When Calls The Heart is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

Meet the heartwarming ensemble cast of When Calls The Heart

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Erin brings life to Elizabeth, the young teacher from a wealthy Eastern family who moved to the western frontier to teach school, captivating audiences with her endearing portrayal.

Erin Krakow also acted in Army Wives, Castle, and Finding Father Christmas.

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter

Pascale Hutton charms viewers as Rosemary, Elizabeth's vivacious and supportive friend, whose presence always adds an extra touch of humor and warmth.

She is known for her characters as FBI special agent Abby Corrigan on the science fiction-fantasy series Sanctuary, and Krista Ivarson on the rural airline drama Arctic Air.

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Jack Wagner delivers a stellar performance as Bill, the town's wise and courageous Mountie, whose presence ensures the safety and well-being of Hope Valley.

He is best known for his roles as Frisco Jones on the soap opera General Hospital, Warren Lockridge on Santa Barbara, and Dominick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Daniel Lissing as Nathan Grant

Daniel Lissing portrays Nathan, the town's steadfast Mountie, whose dedication to his duty and compassion for others make him an integral part of the community.

He is also known for his character as Nathan Grant on the Hallmark Channel mystery series Chesapeake Shores.

Guest Stars

In addition to the main cast, several guest stars will make appearances in Season 10, adding extra depth and intrigue to the storyline:

Robert Buckley as Lucas's brother, Nathan: Robert's inclusion adds an exciting dynamic to the narrative.

Robert's inclusion adds an exciting dynamic to the narrative. Erin Cahill as a new teacher in Hope Valley: Erin's character is sure to bring new energy and challenges to the town's educational landscape.

Erin's character is sure to bring new energy and challenges to the town's educational landscape. Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter's brother, Cole: Kavan's dual role is sure to captivate viewers and further explore the Coulter family dynamics.

Kavan's dual role is sure to captivate viewers and further explore the Coulter family dynamics. Ben Robson as a new businessman in Hope Valley: Ben's character will undoubtedly shake things up in the town's business scene.

Filming location and executive producers

The beautiful landscapes of Vancouver, British Columbia, serve as the backdrop for the show's captivating scenes. The executive producers of When Calls The Heart are Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., and John Tinker, whose vision and creativity have been instrumental in shaping the series' success.

Due to its unwavering popularity and dedicated fan base, When Calls The Heart has been renewed for an 11th season, much to the delight of viewers worldwide. The show's positive messages and heartwarming storylines have resonated with audiences, making it one of Hallmark Channel's most-watched programs.

With its rich character development, beautiful setting, and captivating storylines, When Calls The Heart continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its fans. Don't miss the premiere on July 30, 2023, as Elizabeth, Jack, Rosemary, and the residents of Hope Valley embark on another unforgettable journey of love, friendship, and adventure.

Poll : 0 votes