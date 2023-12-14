10 best on-screen couples in General Hospital

It has been nearly six decades since General Hospital has been running on television, giving fans some beautiful stories. In a Netflix-ruled world, where audiences have grown accustomed to limited series and short-running shows, the ABC series has entertained fans for ages now.

The ABC soap has produced many couples whose chemistry has left fans overjoyed over the years. Presently, we see several relationships developing on the show. Robert and Diane have reached a point in their relationship where they must decide their future, while Sonny is beginning to wonder about Kristina's plans.

Here are some of the best on-screen couples from General Hospital.

General Hospital: 10 most memorable on-screen couples from the soap

Luke and Laura

Luke and Laura genuinely make one of the best couples in soap opera history. Only a few relationships have come close compared to the bond and partnership the duo shared at General Hospital.

All good things end, and so does the couple's relationship, with Laura finding love with Kevin Collins and Luke falling for Tracy Quartermaine. Although this development broke the hearts of many fans, the end of their relationship through divorce doesn't diminish its value. While their love lasted, the duo made one of the best couples, and their 1983 wedding garnered over 30 million views worldwide.

Expand Tweet

Lucky and Elizabeth

The romance between Lucky, Luke, and Laura Spencer's teenage son, and Elizabeth, a newcomer at Port Charles High when she met Lucky, has remained one of the favorite romances on General Hospital.

When Liz met Lucky, he was pursuing her sister Sarah. But following Liz's unfortunate and brutal rape in the park, the two grew closer in friendship as Lucky stepped up to support Liz during her dark times as she tried to find out her assailant's identity. Their friendship slowly deepened, blossoming into love, and a year later, on Valentine’s Day, they declared their relationship.

Sam and Jason

While there is controversy regarding whether Jason should be with Liz or Sam, it was clear Liz and Jason did not make a great pair especially compared to Jason's chemistry with Sam.

While their's has been an on-off relationship, the similarities they share make them stronger as a couple and their undying love and passion are truly unparalleled.

Dante and Lulu

Expand Tweet

Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer-Falconeri shared one-of-a-kind chemistry, which made them one of the most popular pairings on General Hospital. The duo share a perfect fairytale romance, always choosing one another, and working on their problems together. Despite their hardships, they made one of the strongest couples on the ABC show.

Holly and Robert

Holly Sutton and Robert Scorpio are the typical 80s couple, loved by everyone. They have suffered incredibly sad storylines, and the audience always rooted for them, making it to a happy ending. Despite the end they shared, the duo will always remain one of the most remembered couples from the show.

Robin and Patrick

Robin Scorpio and Patrick Drake may have sometimes broken our hearts, but they always managed to find their way back to each other. The typical trope of the classic good girl falling for the emotionally unavailable man who is pretty popular with the ladies appealed to fans, especially given their success story, which gives hope and inspiration.

Carly and Sonny

Expand Tweet

Sonny and Carly's romance started as a casual hookup when their then-partners betrayed both. The biggest problem in their relationship was commitment, but they also found it impossible to ignore the chemistry they shared. The two went through a lot during their time together, which teaches much about endurance in any relationship.

Laura and Scotty

Lesley's daughter, Laura, met the cocky law student, Scotty, at her mother's workplace, and the duo shared an intense romantic journey. Their romance took off when Scotty attempted to win Laura back by supporting her takeover of Deception Cosmetics and taking her to Hollywood. When he finally had to rescue her from the Cassadines, Scotty became Laura’s hero.

Ann and Duke

Duke was involved in money laundering when he met Port Charles' beautiful police commissioner, Anna. Falling for her, he tried to leave the Mob, but that only ended up in him being shot, temporarily paralyzed, and imprisoned. While Duke finally managed to win over Ann and the duo married, they had some tough times, with Ann being kidnapped and Duke forced to rejoin the Mob.

Duke had to fake his death, and later, he tried to reconnect with Anna but ended up running the Corinthos crime organization. The couple shared a sad ending with Duke being murdered. Nevertheless, they will remain one of the best couples in General Hospital.

Watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC.