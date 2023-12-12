General Hospital Recap: Dex opens up to Joss about his past, Tracy returns home to the Quartermaines

General Hospital recap brings all the events from the episode which aired on December 11, 2023. The Quartemaines have been trying to settle into a calmer atmosphere despite undercurrents of feud running all over. The kids are showing an honest liking for new relationships. Willow may be thawing towards her mother, Nina, despite Michael pulling all the strings to keep them apart.

In the General Hospital recap episode dated December 11, Violet wanted to be part of Chase’s wedding plan. While Sonny wanted to intervene, Nina convinced him to let Michael take his time. Tracy returned home and wanted to know what happened to her son while criticizing the Christmas decorations at home.

General Hospital is the longest-running soap series created in Hollywood. With 14 Daytime Emmy Awards under its belt, the show is currently airing season 61. Since its debut in April 1963, the show has been on television for six decades. Port Charles continues to engage fans with twists and turns in the story.

General Hospital recap of Monday, December 11, 2023

Chase and Violet’s performance grabs a lot of applause: General Hospital recap shows Finn’s place, where Violet wants to perform at Chase and Brook Lynn’s wedding, to which others agree, but there’s no date yet. Violet wants to know if there could be two weddings sooner, hinting at Finn marrying at the same time as Chase. After Gregory welcomes Brook Lynn into the family, he takes Violet to bed to tuck her in.

Violet sees her grandfather struggling to walk: General Hospital recap looks into Violet’s room, where he reads Twas the Night Before Christmas to put Violet to sleep. When Violet notices her grandfather struggling to get up and using a cane, Gregory explains that he has been needing help lately, to which Violet replies that they all need help sometimes.

While Liz admires the tree, Finn remains thoughtful about his father’s condition: Liz connects the tree to the happiness in his family. On the other hand, Finn expresses regret that this could be his dad’s last Christmas and his struggle to try to overlook what they will lose soon. As Finn thanks his dad for taking Violet to get the Christmas tree, Liz offers to take Gregory home.

Curtis wants to walk again: General Hospital recap of December 11, 2023, next moves into Curtis’s house, where Marshall meets him and learns about the experimental treatment that Portia has signed up Curtis for. While Marshall does not like the idea, he plans to support Curtis, as he wants nothing more than to walk again.

Dex opens up to Joss about his childhood: General Hospital recap of December 11, 2023, has Dex revealing to Joss that Christmas was not a happy time in his childhood. He remembers his mother putting up with his disloyal dad. While his brothers learned to pretend everything was okay, like his mom, he wanted to escape the toxic environment.

Dante tells Sam about WSB’s involvement: Sam notices that Dante has the key to the locker, and he explains about the WSB getting hold of Forsythe’s body and having a classified file about the fire at Anna’s. When Sam asks him to work with Anna on this, he assures her that he would be careful working all alone.

Nina tells Sonny about Michael’s ask: General Hospital recap of December 11, 2023, shows Nina returning home from her Christmas shopping but doesn’t go overboard with gifts for Wiley and Amelia. She explains to Sonny that she does not want to provoke Michael. She reveals that Michael doesn’t want her at the Christmas Eve party.

Nina hopes a hands-off strategy will help: When Sonny wants to talk to Michael about this, Nina stops him. While she is fond of Willow and the kids, she doesn’t want drama. She hopes things will get better with time and wants Michael to take the lead in mending the rifts.

Tracy comes home: General Hospital recap of December 11, 2023, would be incomplete without the Quartermaines. Lois and Olivia are left surprised as Tracy walks in, criticizing their Christmas decorations, while she accuses them of not informing her about Ned.

Brook Lynn announces her wedding: While Tracy reveals she has come home to get the papers that grant her Luke’s power of attorney, Chase and Brook Lynn enter to announce their marriage. They, including Tracy, welcome Chase into the family.

