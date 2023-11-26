Is Michael Easton leaving General Hospital? Rumor Explored

The character of Dr. Hamilton Finn is likely to go through a massive event in the daily soap General Hospital, which may lead to his exit from the show. The character that debuted in March 2016 has become popular with fans thanks to the sensitive portrayal by actor Michael Easton.

While the storyline has a significant twist with Dr. Finn staring at a legal issue, the recent trend of actors like Roger Howarth leaving the show has started whispers around the exit of Michael Easton. The plot seems to take a turn that will likely make the rumors accurate.

The longest-running American show has kept fans engaged in the daily life events of the patients, doctors, and general residents of Port Charles. With various popular spinoffs in its hat, such as General Hospital: Night Shift and Port Charles, the soap has Daytime Emmy Awards and Guinness World Records under its belt. However, the six decades-old soap opera has witnessed numerous entries and exits of actors and characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author’s personal opinions.

General Hospital: Will Michael Easton’s Dr. Finn exit the show?

A scene from the show featuring Michael Easton (Image via IMDb)

Dr. Hamilton Finn is facing grave charges in General Hospital, and the future does not look comforting for the troubled professional. This, along with Roger Howarth and Cameron Mathison’s roles ending, has fans worrying about the probable exit of actor Michael Easton from the show. The plot of General Hospital seems to be putting up the character to leave the show.

His current problem looks life-changing for the doctor because, in an inexplicable twist, Dr. Finn stands accused of severe medical malpractices. While Finn is not alien to adversities, this round is challenging because his high-profile lawyer, Diane Miller, stepped down and decided to represent the patient’s side.

Diane, a top-notch legal adviser, is known to win most complex cases. On top of that, Finn does not seem to rely on and trust his new lawyer, Martin Grey. Slated to face his longtime adviser, Diane, as an opponent appears to have put Finn on edge. With Alexis Davis panicking about his future in the hospital as a doctor, viewers wonder if he has to chart a new path for himself.

While this is a high-pressure situation in General Hospital, speculations are rife about the purpose of the intense drama. If Dr. Finn loses the lawsuit, he may lose his medical career forever. Whether that pushes him back to doing drugs to handle the emotional pain of losing everything or whether dramatic new possibilities churn out remains to be seen.

Who is Dr. Hamilton Finn in the General Hospital?

A scene showing Dr. Finn in the show (Image via IMDb)

Dr. Hamilton Finn, more popularly known as Finn, is the fictional character introduced in the long-running American soap General Hospital. He debuted in March 2016 and is portrayed by Michael Easton. Finn’s background is both complicated and disturbing.

With a half-brother who could have been a son, a dead wife exposed to infections because of him, and a daughter who he believed dead since his ex-fiancée lied, Finn has too many complications in his life justifying his addiction.

Dr. Finn was appointed to General Hospital by Dr. Quartermaine in 2016. While being accused of various deaths in the hospital, he was in prison during Dr.Mayes’s death, making it impossible for him to be involved.

Dr. Finn in different scenes in the show (Image via IMDb)

Curing himself and Hayden of Blackwood’s disease, he continued in the hospital after fighting his addiction. In personal life, he had a one-night stand with his father’s second wife, Jackie Templeton. He was engaged to Hayden Barnes and had a daughter, Violet Finn, from the relationship. He also had a relationship with Anna Devane. Recently, he has been having an on-and-off relationship with Elizabeth Webber.

With soap operas being uncertain in their plots and the recent inclination of indefinite contracts despite the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the exit of some likable characters cannot be ruled out. As there is no official confirmation from either the production team or the actor, fans can continue to hope for Easton’s continued role in the show.

While it may be too early to get any spoilers on the same, watch out for the unfolding drama in General Hospital on ABC.