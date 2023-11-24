Will Roger Howarth join The Young and the Restless after General Hospital exit? Explored

Soap opera veteran Roger Howarth recently said goodbye to his role as Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt on General Hospital after an impressive 11-year run. Unfortunately, his character met a tragic end when he was shot and killed in the November 17 episode as his contract wasn't being renewed.

The actor wants fans to know this isn't the end of his soap opera journey. In a recent statement, Howarth made it clear that he is fully committed to returning to the exciting world of soap operas. Now that he's done with General Hospital, everyone's dying to know: where will Roger Howarth end up in his next soap opera adventure?

There's a lot of talk and rumors going around that The Young and the Restless could be his next gig. Soap operas have a habit of bringing in talented actors looking for a change, and Howarth's impressive background catches the attention of any show wanting to spice things up.

Why did Roger Howarth leave General Hospital?

After being in General Hospital for 11 years and appearing in almost 900 episodes, Roger Howarth said goodbye as his character, Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt, had a dramatic exit and got shot in the November 17 episode. Howarth shared with Soap Opera Digest that he had to leave because his contract expired and the producers didn't renew it.

Soap Opera Digest reported that he was stuck with his character creatively, which played a part in the decision. The Executive Producer, Frank Valentini, let Howarth know about the changes in the storyline, highlighting that they both agreed it would help move the story along.

Looking back on his time on the show, People reports that Howarth is grateful and appreciates the chance to follow his passion for more than ten years. Even though it's sad to leave, Howarth understands that people in the industry must make tough decisions.

Will Roger Howarth be on The Young and The Restless now?

Fans of The Young and the Restless are buzzing with speculation about the potential arrival of Roger Howarth, who recently left General Hospital. Howarth said goodbye to the show after playing three different characters for over a decade.

Deadline reports he thanked the writers and producers for giving him the opportunity to tackle diverse roles, and now everyone eagerly anticipates his possible move to The Young and the Restless. With his versatile talent and experience in the soap opera world, Howarth would be a great fit for a new role in this popular daytime drama.

Which part could Roger Howarth play in Y&R?

Howarth might just join the cast of Y&R (Image via IMDb)

With Howarth's amazing range and impressive soap opera skills, there are many exciting opportunities. Fans can't wait to see him in action in Genoa City, and there are endless possibilities for him in the world os soap operas. Howarth's talent for bringing depth and charm to his characters makes him a perfect fit for all sorts of roles, whether it's a charming business mogul or a mysterious outsider with a secret plan.

It's exciting to see which character the writers of Y&R will give to Roger Howarth, the seasoned soap opera actor. As we wait for official announcements, the idea of him joining The Young and the Restless adds a lot of excitement to the story of this beloved daytime drama.

As Roger Howarth starts a new chapter after General Hospital, soap opera fans are on the edge of their seats.