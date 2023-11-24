Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews to return to WWE following AEW contract expiry? Fans think so

The fans are buzzing with speculation about the AEW stars Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, respectively, returning to WWE following the expiration of their All Elite Wrestling contracts.

In August 2021, Malakai Black made his memorable in-ring AEW debut by securing a decisive victory over Cody Rhodes. He then joined forces with Brody King and later with Buddy Matthews, and they formed the formidable House of Black faction, with Julia Hart also eventually joining the stable, leaving an indelible mark on the tag team scene.

Despite their dominance in the division, fans have expressed mixed opinions about the House of Black's booking under Tony Khan. While they clinched the AEW World Trios Championship earlier this year by defeating The Elite at Revolution, both Black and Matthews seem to have faced challenges in getting consistent storylines.

Recently, a fan asked on Twitter which former WWE Superstar the fans would like to see make a return to the Stamford-based company. Unsurprisingly, a number of fans expressed their desire to see the return of Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. Many fans also voiced their wish to see Matthews reunite with his former tag team partner Seth Rollins.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

AEW star Malakai Black expressed his wish to face WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in a dream match

Malakai Black recently shared his aspirations and dreams in the world of professional wrestling. Some of his dream opponents include the WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, whom he would love to face in the ring.

During an interview with HardLore earlier this year, Malakai Black disclosed the WWE Superstars he would like to face in the ring. Topping the list was none other than 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns.

"So, number one, Roman. 100%. I don't care what people think, I think he's [on another level]. And the thing is, I say that but I feel like I'm putting that lightly. Like, Roman's the man not just from a company point of view or carrying the heavyweight belt. Just, as a performer, he just knows it. He's crazy good," Black said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Black sees this as an opportunity to showcase his skills against one of the biggest names in the industry. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE scene in recent years.

Do you want to see Black and Matthews back in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!