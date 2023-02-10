Top AEW star wants a blockbuster WWE dream match against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in the ring since his heel turn in 2020. Recently, a top AEW wrestler has set their sights on Reigns, looking to challenge him in the ring.

AEW wrestler Malakai Black recently stated his desire to have a dream match against Reigns. Black has been making waves with his impressive in-ring performance and charismatic personality and is known for his striking style and hard-hitting offense. Black, a top star of AEW, was previously signed by WWE in 2016 under the ring name Aleister Black.

Despite quickly becoming a talked-about superstar in NXT, Black was released in 2021 just as he was starting to build momentum. However, he has found a new home in AEW and has established himself as the leader of The House of Black.

In a recent interview with "HardLore," Black revealed which WWE superstars he would love to face in WWE. At the top of the list was none other than the "Big Dog" Roman Reigns:

"So, number one, Roman. 100%. I don't care what people think — I think he's [on another level]. And the thing is, I say that but I feel like I'm putting that lightly. Like, Roman's the man not just from a company point of view or carrying the heavyweight belt. Just, as a performer, he just knows it. He's crazy good," Black said. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

He also mentioned Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa as they are on his list of desired opponents:

"Seth is another one. ... Obviously, Johnny [Gargano] and Tomasso [Ciampa], of course. I mean, I don't know if I have a big four — I have a big bag of people that I want to wrestle." (H/T - WrestlingINC)

AEW star Malakai Black reportedly wants to go back to WWE

Reports have recently surfaced that Malakai Black was granted a conditional release from his previous contract. The conditions were speculated to prohibit him from immediately moving to WWE.

Fightful Select suggested that several higher-ups in AEW believe that Black is seeking a return to WWE. It was also reported that he had told at least one WWE talent that he wishes he was still with the company.

Contrary to previous reports, Malakai Black has decided to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion and continue wrestling with his team, The House of Black. It appears that they are setting their sights on challenging The Elite for the trio's championship at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Would you like to see Malakai Black face Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

