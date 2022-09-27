New reports emerge on the possible WWE returns of Malakai Black and another AEW star

A new report has emerged on the future of Malakai Black and AEW star Buddy Matthews amid speculation of their departure from the promotion.

One of several major stories to emerge from AEW this month has been the release of Malakai Black. The Dutch Destroyer entered All Out with a considerable amount of speculation surrounding his name before eating the pinfall in what may have been his final contribution to the company.

Reports emerged in the week following that Black had been granted a conditional release, with the conditions speculated to prohibit an immediate move to WWE.

Fightful Select's latest report indicates that his request had several higher-ups formulate the opinion that he was looking to return to WWE. It was also indicated that he had told at least one WWE talent that he wished he was there.

AEW officials supposedly thought the situation had been smoothed over prior to All Out.

One source within the company is said to have indicated a belief that Black and his House of Black stablemate Buddy Matthews will be back with the promotion in a few months. The same source also claimed that the company had no intention of releasing Black for him to go elsewhere.

AEW star Buddy Matthews announced he would be stepping away for a while

Buddy Matthews recently competed at Fight Life Pro Wrestling a few days ago. During the appearance, he gave his own statement on his future in wrestling, where-in he confirmed he would be stepping away from wrestling for the time being.

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later," said Matthews [H/T: Fightful]

The promo felt very similar to one cut by Malakai at a show earlier this month. Black said that he needed to take time to recalibrate and has since released a statement on the matter.

