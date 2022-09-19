"I did ask for my release" - Malakai Black issues official statement to clear the air on his future after alleged AEW exit

AEW star Malakai Black recently issued a statement clarifying some speculations about his departure from the company.

A few weeks ago, Black had allegedly asked for his AEW release, but it wasn't granted. Later, the House of Black leader was seemingly given a "conditional release," which included a six-month non-compete clause.

Since his reported release, the 37-year-old has remained silent about the matter. However, in an Instagram post, Black issued a tell-all statement, clearing the air about what really happened during his conversation with AEW and his personal issues.

First, The Dutch Destroyer thanked the fans who messaged him with kind words. He then went on to reveal that he didn't like the reports about his internal talks with AEW about his mental health. He believes it should be private and not for public knowledge.

Black revealed that he indeed asked for his release due to an array of problems he has faced in the last two years. He cited how he and his wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, were affected by various problems, especially his physical well-being.

Moreover, The Dutch Destroyer made it clear that he was fine and that he just wanted to take time to think about his past and his future.

Check out Black's statement on Instagram:

In the end, Black squashed some narratives about his release that allegedly stemmed from his marriage issues. He emphasized that the allegations were all false and said that if those statements didn't come from him, it didn't happen.

Malakai Black broke his silence about his wrestling future in a non-AEW event

Last Saturday in Pomona, California, Black was involved in an event called Prestige Wrestling's: Perseverance.

After his match against Kidd Bandit, the House of Black leader addressed the crowd in attendance as he let them know that he would be taking an in-ring hiatus for now.

"Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon," Black said.

With Malakai Black's recent revelations, it will be interesting to see if those statements will finally put some speculation about his release to bed.

The AEW star also seemingly said goodbye to fans of the promotion after All Out. Following their match, the House of Black members hugged before Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed.

What are your thoughts on Malakai Black's official statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

