Malakai Black seemingly bids goodbye to fans after suffering a surprising loss at AEW All Out

Malakai Black appears to have possibly bid farewell to fans at AEW All Out, according to those in attendance.

Black had teamed with Buddy Matthews and Brody King against the trio of Miro, Sting and Darby Allin. He himself took the pin from Darby Allin to hand the House of Black another crippling loss, two weeks removed from being upset by the Dark Order.

The former WWE star has been the center of speculation as of late, with it being widely reported that he had in fact asked for his release. It was said prior to this past week's AEW Dynamite that he had been granted the request, but later on in the night he was announced for All Out. It has since emerged that he was denied his release.

It's said that after tonight's loss, Black broke character to embrace his teammates, blow a kiss to fans in attendance, and take a bow prior to departing from ringside.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out

The gesture could be a goodbye of sorts for Malakai, who is said to have been looking for a long-term break from wrestling. Only time will tell.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku