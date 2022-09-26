"Need to go away for a while" - Buddy Matthews announces hiatus from pro wrestling amidst rumors of possible AEW exit

Buddy Matthews has confirmed that he is set to step away from professional wrestling for a while.

At Fight Life Pro Wrestling, the AEW star was in action. Following his match, he cut a promo and confirmed that he will step away from in-ring competition for a while.

While the crowd chanted, "That was awesome," Matthews responded by saying:

"I appreciate that,"

During his promo, the House of Black member quoted his stablemate, Malakai Black, to confirm that this wasn't a 'goodbye.' He promised to see the fans later down the road:

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later." said Matthews [H/T: Fightful]

Buddy Matthews' stablemate Malakai Black has also stepped away from professional wrestling

Malakai Black recently confirmed that he will be stepping away from the world of professional wrestling for a while.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Black teamed up with his stablemates Buddy Matthews and Brody King for a six-man tag team match. The trio lost to Darby Allin, Miro, and Sting.

As of now, it remains Malakai's final match in AEW. Reports have also suggested that he also recently asked for his release from Tony Khan's promotion.

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the House of Black was represented by Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The duo of Matthews and King lost to Darby and Sting in a tag team match.

Do you think that the House of Black will ever reunite in full force in AEW? Sound off in the comment section

