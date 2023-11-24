Who plays Emma Scorpio-Drake on General Hospital? Explained

General Hospital is a popular soap opera with a dedicated fan following because of its compelling narrative and engaging subplots. Emma Scorpio-Drake is one of the most memorable characters on the show, and last appeared on it earlier this year in March. General Hospital, which premiered in 1963, is the longest-running American soap opera in production and features 15000 episodes across 61 seasons.

It explores the challenges faced by the citizens of Port Charles, a fictional town in upstate New York, and is created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Most of the storylines have revolved around the Quartermaines and the Spencers since the 1970s. The series was followed by a sister show, The Young Marrieds, which proved to be a moderate success, and the spinoffs Port Charles and General Hospital: Night Shift.

Who plays Emma Scorpio-Drake on General Hospital?

Emma Scorio-Drake is Robin and Patrick's daughter and was born in 2008 on what was to be their wedding day. Her parents feared that she had picked up HIV from her mother when they discovered a cut on her ear. However, her results indicated that this wasn’t the case. She didn’t have an easy childhood, either way, as Robin suffered from postpartum depression and had to seek help eventually.

Emma had a rough experience as a toddler when she was left all by herself in a car after a rival kidnapped Robin. Brooklyn Rae Sizler was cast in the role in 2011 once the character grew up and has been associated with General Hospital since. Emma was deeply moved when Robin was ‘killed’ in a lab explosion. To make matters worse, Patrick went into depression after his wife’s death and started neglecting his daughter.

Emma Scorpio-Drake had reservations about Patrick’s romantic choices

Patrick eventually managed to get his act together and move on. He began dating Britt Westbourne, which did not go down too well with Emma as she wanted him to be with her former babysitter, Sabrina Santiago.

Her dislike for her father’s romantic partner increased when she behaved rudely with her, forcing her to run away. Emma eventually returned when Sabrina intervened. Patrick and Britt soon split up, paving the way for him to marry Sabrina. However, the two could not tie the knot as Robin returned and revealed she was alive.

Emma again found herself in an uncomfortable position when her parents parted ways. Patrick’s decision to date Sam Mccall after the split also added to her worries as she feared that her dead husband would return, which is precisely what happened. In another memorable track, Patrick took Emma to Paris so that she could spend Christmas with her mother. Patrick and Robin remarried in 2016 and shifted to California with their daughter.

All about Emma’s recent appearances on General Hospital

However, this wasn’t the end of Emma’s association with Port Charles as she returned to the city to spend time with her grandmother and participate in the Nurses Ball. In 2019, Emma revisited her and interacted with her new beau. This trip also helped her understand Peter, a close relative, better.

Earlier this year, Emma made a surprise appearance on the show and attended Epiphany Johnson’s memorial service, where she spoke about the time she had spent with the nurse. General Hospital airs on ABC for viewers in the US and is available to stream on Hulu.