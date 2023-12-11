50th Daytime Emmy Awards: Full list of nominations

The Daytime Emmy Awards are all set to air on December 15, 2023, after being delayed owing to the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike. Originally set to air in June, the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will finally air this week.

Just like every year, a number of great shows are now in contention, with General Hospital, which also happens to be one of the oldest and most renowned shows, leading the race with 19 nominations. Other prominent shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless have also earned several nominations.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: Nominations list

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live With Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Today With Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepard, Sherri

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Family Dinner

José Andrés and Family in Spain

Martha Cooks

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time

Selena + Chef

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

Ina Garten, Be My Guest With Ina Garten (Food Network)

Guy Fieri, Guy's Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks (Roku)

Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture (TBS/TNT/TruTV)

Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence

Hot Bench

Judge Steve Harvey

Judy Justice

The People's Court

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Eat This With Yara (AJ+)

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Life After Death With Tyler Henry (Netflix)

Mind Your Manners (Netflix)

The Established Home (Magnolia Network)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Guy's All-American Road Trip (Food Network)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Reel Destinations (Focus Features)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry (MasterClass)

Fixer Upper: The Castle (Magnolia Network)

Idea House: Mountain Modern (Roku)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Martha Gardens (Roku)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

Zac Efron, Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Kevin O'Connor, This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens (Roku)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

American Anthems (PBS)

Kings of Leon @ O2 (YouTube)

My Bluegrass Story (RFD-TV)

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers (Lifetime)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)

Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

The Earth Unlocked (The Weather Channel)

The Future Of (Netflix)

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward (NBC)

Historian's Take (PBS)

Italy Made With Love (PBS)

Vikings: The Rise and Fall (National Geographic)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

All Boys Aren't Blue (Amazon Prime Video)

Behind the Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)

Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022 (SYNDICATED)

The House That Norm Built (PBS/Roku)

Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Anti-Semitism (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond (World Channel)

Dressed (Focus Features)

Finding Pause (Healthline)

Handmade (YouTube)

My Mark Featuring Marcus Samuelsson (Conde Nast/Bon Appetit)

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline Macinnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC)

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Ask This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE-CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

American Anthems (PBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Darling Darling, General Hospital (ABC)

Everyone Dances, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Life is Sweet, American Anthems (PBS)

Only There, Joni Table Talk (Daystar)

Pocket Change, American Anthems (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

General Hospital (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Italy Made with Love (PBS)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA EDITING

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE-CAMERA EDITING

Articulate With Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind the Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Emeril Cooks (Roku)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Rachael Ray (Syndicated)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

General Hospital (ABC)

Sherri (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Catch the Daytime Emmy Awards live on December 15, 2023, on CBS or live on Paramount+.