AnnaLynee McCord Joins Days of Our Lives: 90210 star to appear in Peacock's soap opera   

AnnaLynee McCord of 90210 fame is set to arrive in Salem soon. McCord is expected to play Marin in Days of Our Lives and has reportedly signed a one-year contract for Peacock’s popular television soap opera, as per Deadline.

Days of Our Lives is an American television soap opera that is centered on the Brady and Horton families in the fictional city of Salem. The series first aired on the television network NBC from 1965 to 2022. Following that, it shifted to the streaming platform, Peacock, in 2022.

In March, it was announced that the soap opera would be renewed for two seasons. The addition of two extra seasons will lead the show to Season 60. After airing for almost six decades, the show has now earned the title of longest-running scripted TV program.

AnnaLynee McCord to star in Days of Our Lives

AnnaLynee McCord's character in Days of Our Lives is kept under mystery, with only a few details revealed. As per Deadline, the makers described her as a “fascinating and complicated woman who is devastatingly beautiful, almost angelic in her outward appearance. The desire of many but her heart belongs to only one man who continues to push her away for her own good.”

Besides AnnaLynee McCord's character description from the soap opera, the makers haven’t revealed much about her role. Although the exact debut date of McCord’s first episode is unknown, it is expected that the actress will appear in the show “later in 2024.”

AnnaLynee McCord is popular for portraying the role of Naomi Clark in the CW’s teen drama television series 90210. The series aired from September 2008 to May 2013, featuring five seasons and 114 episodes.

McCord rose to fame for playing the role of Eden Lord in the FX medical drama television series, Nip/Tuck. She has also worked in television series such as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Let’s Get Physical, Lucifer, The Night Shift, and Beauty & Beast. Most recently, she appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which aired on Starz in 2021.