What happened to John Black on Days of Our Lives? Explained

In Days of Our Lives, John Black has been spinning a web of suspense and surprises since he made his first appearance in 1986. From his unexpected awakening from a coma in 2007 to the heartbreaking loss of Marlena, John's story is full of ups and downs and twists.

He got locked up in 2011 for something he didn't do, but thankfully, his friends helped prove his innocence. To make things even more interesting, he turned out to be Forrest Alamain, a key player in the crazy Alamain family drama.

As fans go through the story in 2024, Konstantin's big reveal about John's past will uncover some deep truths that will change his future. Fans can dive deep into the journey and discover the moments that have made John Black's life on Days of Our Lives.

Why did John and Marlena leave Days of Our Lives?

In an unexpected twist, the much-loved characters John Black and Marlena Evans, played by Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall, left Days of Our Lives because they needed to save some money. This decision in 2009 signaled the end of an era.

They left the show because John had to get treatment for paralysis from an injury caused by Charlotte. Their storyline on the show was all over the place, with John doing brave things to save Marlena, leaving at first to avoid dealing with his feelings for her, and then trying hard to get back together.

The plot culminated in John and Marlena leaving Salem for Switzerland, finding happiness together after overcoming numerous obstacles. Even though their departure was due to budgetary concerns, fans were left with a memorable and emotional ending to John and Marlena's journey on Days of Our Lives.

How many times has John Black been married on Days of Our Lives?

On Days of Our Lives, Drake Hogestyn's character, John Black, has tied the knot a total of three times.

His marriages include:

Diana Colville

John was initially paired up with Diana Colville, played by Genie Francis. Their relationship added a fresh vibe to the show, and they had a special bond. But, in the end, their marriage didn't last.

Isabella Toscano

John's second big marriage was to Isabella Toscano, played by Staci Greason. Isabella was Victor Kiriakis' illegitimate daughter, and their relationship was a major love story in John's soap opera journey.

Marlena Evans

John Black and Marlena Evans are the ultimate power couple on Days of Our Lives. Their love story is legendary and has made them fan favorites. Their incredible chemistry and connection keep fans hooked.

Did John Black think he was Roman Brady?

John got brainwashed and started believing he was Roman Brady (Images via Instagram/@drakehogestyn)

In the soap opera world, things got interesting for John Black. Thanks to the sneaky Stefano DiMera, John, was brainwashed into thinking he was Roman Brady. John's character, who was initially named Forrest Alamain, had connections to Lawrence Alamain and Vivian.

He got caught up in Stefano's revenge scheme against the Brady family. Stefano messed with John's memories to carry out his plan. But it wasn't until John reached out to Victor Kiriakis for help that the truth finally came out. In August 1991, the story revealed the brainwashing scheme that messed with John's life.

It was revealed that he wasn't Roman Brady, and to make things even crazier, the real Roman (played by Wayne Northrop) came back. This was a huge moment for the show and had fans hooked, trying to unravel all the twists and turns in John Black's history.

Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription. Additionally, the soap opera is also available on fuboTV.

