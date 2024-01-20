Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from January 22 to 26

Next week on Days of Our Lives in Salem is a wild ride of love, betrayal, and unexpected alliances. From January 22 to 26, things heat up as Theresa and Brady come together over Tate's situation.

With random drop-ins, scary diagnoses, and choices to leave Salem, the folks find themselves at the crossroads of their lives. As the week goes by, feelings are all over the place, friendships change, and surprising turns are bound to hook Days of Our Lives fans.

The events coming up on Days of Our Lives will keep both the folks in Salem and those at home hooked. With suspense and excitement through the roof, everyone is on the edge of their seats for this long-running soap.

Spoiler alert: A jaw-dropping kiss that steals the spotlight and sets the stage for an emotional week!

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22-26, 2024

Monday, January 22: Unexpected connections

Tate getting upset sets things in motion for Theresa and Brady to reconnect. Clyde gets caught off guard when Harris pays him a surprise visit. Maggie wants some answers from Steve and brings Konstantin along, which leads to an intense showdown.

Eric shocks everyone on Days of Our Lives by stepping up and apologizing to Marlena for his girlfriend's behavior. It's safe to say that nobody saw that coming, and it left everyone in awe of his unexpected move.

Tuesday, January 23: Paulina's diagnosis

Everyone is freaking out about Paulina's health crisis (Image via Peacock)

Paulina's health crisis has everyone in Salem freaking out, and it's got the whole community on edge. Sarah and Xander are trying to figure out how to live together, and it's bringing back old feelings between them.

Stephanie is surprised when she gets an out-of-the-blue request for help, which catches her off guard. Meanwhile, Stefan's recent controversial move has created a lot of buzz, making people curious and leading to endless speculation about what could happen next.

Wednesday, January 24: Theresa's dilemma

Theresa's decision to leave Salem gets a twist when Alex randomly shows up, leading to a super intense showdown. This unexpected meeting with Brady, Kristen, and Rachel not only amps up the drama but also has the potential to unveil some shocking secrets, adding a suspenseful element to the whole situation. Eric tells Sloan that Leo is coming, which will have some surprising consequences.

Thursday, January 25: Confrontations and alliances

Ava and Stefan are under a significant amount of pressure (Image via Peacock)

Ava and Stefan are dealing with a lot of pressure from Rafe and Harris, making them realize they need to face the truth about the whole drug ring situation. Johnny and Chanel stick together and stand by Chanel's mom as she goes through a health crisis.

Tripp and Wendy get help on their scavenger hunt, while Everett's brave and daring moves add suspense to the ongoing adventure on Days of Our Lives.

Friday, January 26: Reunion on the horizon

Sarah and Xander's changing relationship hints at a possible reunion, making fans excited to see what happens next in their story. Jada's surprising revelations while chatting with Rafe and Stephanie bring an interesting twist to the ongoing storyline of Days of Our Lives.

Theresa is currently faced with the challenging task of figuring out how to skip a meeting that she wants to avoid, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats as the week comes to an end.

Catch the addictive drama of Days of Our Lives only on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every weekday morning. To watch the show on Peacock, one will need a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Days of Our Lives is also available on fuboTV.