Is Days of Our Lives still on TV? Explained

Days of Our Lives left Daytime TV in September 2022 but has been available on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. An American television soap opera and a regular part of daytime television in 1965, the series was first released on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) network. In 50 years, it won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

In September 2022, Days of Our Lives transitioned to the streaming platform Peacock, a dream come true for its fans. Known to be NBC's longest-running drama series, this transition was a historic move. Recently, Peacock announced two more seasons of the beloved opera, guaranteeing an impressive 60-season milestone for the iconic show.

Is Days of Our Lives still streaming on TV?

The show is a Corday Production that collaborated with Sony Pictures Television to broadcast the series. The series left daytime TV in September 2022 but is available on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock TV. In 2021, the series' production was put on hold with the ongoing renewal negotiations between NBC and Sony. The result was an extension of two years, which kept the telecast going through 2023.

On 15 March, there was an announcement of a renewal for two more seasons of the opera, which is currently in its 58th season. After two seasons of streaming on Peacock TV, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem returned in 2021 with a feature film adaptation of the show.

What is Days of Our Lives about?

Ten years after the debut of Days of Our Lives in 1965 as a half-hour drama, the show expanded to an hour-long drama. Set in a fictional town in the Midwest, romance, adventure, intrigue, comedy, and drama are in the narratives centered around the Brady, Hortons, and DiMera families.

During the days of its debut in 1965, the series was all about the successes and failures of the suburban Horton family. Later, more families were brought on board, their stories interconnecting with that of the Hortons and making the show more intriguing.

Aside from the typical themes of love, marriage, divorce, and family life, the show's storylines center on the lives of middle-class and upper-class professionals in Salem, a town in middle America. There are also character studies of people with psychological issues and physical problems. The show'as plot included action and supernatural elements in the last few seaons.

What makes Days of Our Lives worth watching?

The intrigue (Image via IMDb)

The series' success was evident when the watch time was extended from half an hour to one hour. The series was known as the 'most daring drama' in the seventies as it dealt with issues that no other soap opera dared to. Some things connected the viewers to the real world and things that gave them a break from reality.

If soap operas could still be watchable, this is one such series with everything to make it more and more intriguing. While the love triangles and the courtships added a romantic element to the storyline, the murders and mistaken identities created suspense, and medical emergencies and mental illness contributed to the sufferings of the general masses.

Days of Our Lives season 59 was released on August 28, 2023. Watch the Hortons, Bradys, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMeras—their loves, triumphs, and tragedies exclusively on Peacock TV.