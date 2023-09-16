“About time he woke up”: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce sparks mixed reactions online

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are separating after two and a half years of marriage. The 45-year-old rapper filed for divorce on September 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, as per Page Six.

In court documents, Jeezy, or Jay Wayne Jenkins as he is otherwise known, stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken." The couple welcomed their daughter Monaco in January 2022 and the rapper reportedly wants to share joint legal custody with Jeannie Mai, according to PEOPLE.

The news of the split has since gone viral, leaving some fans upset. Many, however, seem to be happy with the news and took to social media to post their reactions to the same.

A fan's reaction to the news of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai getting a divorce. (Images via twitter/@KINGGCHUNN)

About Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's relationship as divorce news leaves netizens divided

Jay Wayne Jenkins filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, this Thursday. The news was first covered by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The documents of divorce state that the two are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation," and that their marital relationship is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

The couple already had a prenuptial agreement in place and will have joint custody of Monaco, their daughter. Jeezy has three other children from past relationships. They are named Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra.

The television host, Jeannie Camtu Mai-Jenkins first met her husband on the sets of The Real talk show, during an interview. The couple reportedly dated secretly for a while, starting December 2018. They went public with their romance in August 2019, as per Page Six.

Jeannie Mai opened up about her relationship dynamic with Jeezy in a November 2019 interview with People:

"We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure. Immediately, that was a magnetic attraction."

She continued:

"We are very attracted to each other's passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having a purpose, we're going to find a way to do that together."

The pair got married two years later on March 27, 2021, at their home in Atlanta. As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple asked Vogue to cover their wedding, for which Jeannie Mai wore a nude Galia Lahav wedding gown, and Jeezy dressed in a champagne blush suit, designed by Teofilo Flor and stylist Chris Shelby.

Reactions to the divorce are mixed

Fans had a lot to say about the news of the couple's divorce. While some seemed happy about it, others were left wondering what went wrong. Many also seemed upset about the split.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in May 2022 on a trip to Thailand, which was organized by the television personality. In an interview with People, Mai talked about how she wanted to show her daughter and husband her culture:

"When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures. Now that we have a daughter, blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family,” she said.

The couple have not released any personal statements regarding their divorce.